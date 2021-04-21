Homeward Bound: Former rectory on journey to become home

Casey said they looked at lots in a subdivision on the outskirts of Wahoo, but the house didn’t fit the style required by the covenants. They put an offer on a lot near the high school but found out it was under contract.

Frustrated, Casey and Victoria drove around Wahoo trying to find a spot for their home. His brother-in-law, Jacob Pokorny, suggested the area where the hospital formerly was located.

To prepare the house for relocation, Casey and Victoria had work to do. Casey removed the chimney by cutting a hole in the roof and dropping it four levels. Two porches, one on the front and one on the back, were torn off the structure.

Casey took out two heavy, cast iron bathtubs and the old furnace. All appliances were removed and they also took out a few walls to prepare for renovation. Preparations also had to be made for the moving day. Casey contacted the City of Wahoo and the utilities that would need to be relocated along the route.

There were some headaches, including one utility that held out permission until the last minute, along with obstacles like high winds, rain and a grass fire.

That all helped add to the stress Casey and Victoria felt on the day of the move.