Hometown Holidays alters traditional events

WAHOO – The tradition of Wahoo Hometown Holidays will continue this year. The ninth annual event begins Wednesday, Dec. 2 and will see a few necessary changes because of COVID-19.
The Passport program will again be a part of Wahoo Hometown Holidays and those looking for their chance to win up to $100 in Wahoo Bucks can getting their Passport stamps starting Dec. 2.
Wahoo Chamber Executive Assistant Jennifer Woita said Passport participants who get the required number of stamps will again be eligible for the Wahoo Bucks drawings. However, there are two changes to the Passport program this year. The Passport stamps will be handed out at participating businesses until Dec. 31, instead of just for a few days. The second change is that a purchase will be required to get a stamp.
Extending the program until the end of December was a move to help avoid crowds and large gatherings in businesses. It also helps with the theme for Hometown Holidays, which includes shopping in your hometown.
“This not only made sense for health measures related to COVID, but we also felt it would promote shopping throughout the entire month,” Woita said. “We are requiring people to make a purchase this year or do some type of business transaction to get a stamp and that benefits our businesses. So even without the pandemic, these changes are positive ones for the Passports.”
A list of participating Passport businesses will be announced Nov. 30 on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Passports will be available Dec. 2 at the Chamber office, Wahoo Newspaper office, Wahoo Public Library and participating businesses. This year, Passports may also be printed from the Chamber Facebook page and the Chamber Website (wahoo.ne.us).
The annual lighted parade will take place too, but it will be a parade in reverse.
Christmas Cruise parade entries will be parked at various locations. A list of those locations will be announced Monday, Nov. 30 and area residents are encouraged to drive by to view the entries on Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
New this year is a Cruisers Choice Award. The Chamber will be collecting people’s votes for their favorite reverse parade entries.
“We have several businesses who go all out for the lighted parade,” Woita said. “It is always fun to see and the reverse parade concept makes it possible this year.”
A new addition to Wahoo Hometown Holidays is a decorated window contest for Chamber businesses. Businesses will be decorating their windows with lights and more in order to brighten area residents’ holiday experience. There will be a prize for best window decoration too.
Santa Claus will be making his annual stop in downtown Wahoo on the evening of Dec. 2. Children will not be able to sit on his lap, but they can still give him a wave and turn in their Christmas wishes.
Santa will be located at the Chamber office on 640 N. Broadway Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Also during that time, there will be a special Santa mailbox by the Chamber office. Any letter to Santa may be dropped off during that time, but if parents would like their child to get a reply from Santa, contact Trevor.Nelson@greatwesternbank.com, or pick up a form in advance at Great Western Bank.
There will not be a tree lighting ceremony this year.
“This has always been popular with the Hometown Holiday crowd, but with COVID and social distancing it was not something we can promote this year,” Woita said.
Still, the southeast corner of Fifth and Broadway streets shouldn’t go unnoticed, as the community tree and digital display will be turned on for the first time the evening of Dec. 2.
The tree and lighting display should be viewed from vehicles. Music to go along with the electronic display can be heard through 91.9 FM. The tree and display will be lit through Dec. 31.
Wahoo Hometown Holidays is presented by the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce and Wahoo Newspaper, with assistance from area businesses.
Chamber Board of Directors Member Lisa Brichacek said the committee that coordinates this event every year wanted to make this tradition continue yet do so in a way that was mindful of current health measures.
“We are so pleased that we could make as many activities as possible happen,” she said. “We did have to put the Snowball Drop on hold for a year, but the rest of the activities will still go on. This may be only the Ninth Annual Hometown Holidays, but Wahoo has had a holiday event downtown for many, many years. This year will be no exception.”
