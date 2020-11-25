Hometown Holidays alters traditional events

WAHOO – The tradition of Wahoo Hometown Holidays will continue this year. The ninth annual event begins Wednesday, Dec. 2 and will see a few necessary changes because of COVID-19.

The Passport program will again be a part of Wahoo Hometown Holidays and those looking for their chance to win up to $100 in Wahoo Bucks can getting their Passport stamps starting Dec. 2.

Wahoo Chamber Executive Assistant Jennifer Woita said Passport participants who get the required number of stamps will again be eligible for the Wahoo Bucks drawings. However, there are two changes to the Passport program this year. The Passport stamps will be handed out at participating businesses until Dec. 31, instead of just for a few days. The second change is that a purchase will be required to get a stamp.

Extending the program until the end of December was a move to help avoid crowds and large gatherings in businesses. It also helps with the theme for Hometown Holidays, which includes shopping in your hometown.