LINCOLN – In a competitive team race at the top of the leaderboard, the Waverly boys golf team took home first place in a triangular at Crooked Creek Golf Club on April 3. The Vikings ended up shooting a 173 while Beatrice came in second with a 175 and Omaha Skutt Catholic shot a 176.

Leading the way for Waverly with a 41 for nine holes of play was Royce Klucas. Two strokes back with a score of 43 was Josh Wall and Grey Klucas carded a 44.

Coming in fourth and fifth for the Vikings were William Foster and Tyler Erlandson, respectively. Shooting a 45 was Foster and Erlandson ended up with a 47.

Finishing with the low score for the triangular with a 36 was Trey Baehr of Beatrice and his teammate Sam Wallman took second place carding a 39.

Later in the week, Waverly competed in the Norris Tournament at Pioneers Golf Course on April 6. They ended up getting seventh place with a score of 343.

Royce Klucas was the top golfer for the Vikings and finished one stroke out of medaling with an 81. He shot a 43 on the front nine and increased his score by one stroke with a 44 on the back nine.

Finishing second on the team with a score of 84 was Wall who got 24th. Three strokes back was Grey Klucas in 32nd place with an 87 and William Foster shot a 91 to get 44th. Rounding out the team score for Waverly with a 105 was Jonah Tucker in 62nd place.

Winning the invite was Norris, which shot a 299, and York was second with a 311. Individually, AJ Combs of Norris had the lowest score with a 72 and teammate Carson Thurber came in second with a 73 for 18 holes.

The Vikings started this week off at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite at the Ashland Country Club on April 10. Waverly will also be taking part in the Nebraska City Invite at Wildwood Golf Course at 9 a.m. on April 13.