Holiday Lighting contest winners named

WAHOO – The Wahoo Chamber of Commerce and the Wahoo Utilities Department have announced the winners in the 2020 Holiday Lighting Contest.

The contest was judged by representatives of the sponsoring agencies, the Chamber and the Utilities Department. The public voted for the People’s Choice award.

In the Clark Griswold Category (tacky and wacky), Tamer and Rhianon Mahrous’ display at 31 Club Circle took first place, followed by Dylan and Kayla McGill at 243 West Third Street in second place.

In the Holiday Festive Category, the winner was Glenn and Lynn Baumert’s display at 29 Club Circle. Runner up was the Paul and Ashley Fujan home at 3638 Browning Drive while Matt Coakley’s entry at 1 Fairway Drive earned third place.

The People’s Choice winner was the Mahrous home, followed by Grove Dalton’s display at 649 West Second Street. The public chose the McGill home for third place and fourth place was awarded to the Fujan display.

The winners received the following prizes: First place, $100 in Wahoo Bucks; second place, $50 in Wahoo Bucks; third place, $25 in Wahoo Bucks and fourth place, $20 in Wahoo Bucks. The prizes were provided by Wahoo Utilities.