Holiday home tour and craft fair returns, will raise funds for Waverly library

WAVERLY — In the past decade, the Waverly Community Library’s “Holiday Tour of Homes” became a Christmas tradition for many residents.

In the event’s most successful years, some 100 Waverlyites would explore a handful of houses decked to the halls in Christmas décor on a moonlit, late-November evening. Organizer Kris Bohac says it was a great way for people to get in a merry spirit.

“I’ve always really liked it,” she said. “You go around, you see people’s Christmas decorations, and it’s a little bit of a boost for the holiday season.”

This year’s Holiday Tour of Homes will be on Nov. 20, and will be the first time the event has been held in person since 2019. Tourists will buy tickets at the Waverly Community Foundation Building — where a corresponding craft fair will be taking place — and they’ll head out to nearby homes that have been decorated inside and out.

Since its inception in 2011, the holiday tour has generated over $25,000 and become one of the library’s top fundraising events. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library had to look for other ways to fill the tour’s place.

In 2020, library board member Murleen Bellinger compiled photos from previous years’ holiday tours into a slideshow, and viewers were encouraged to make online donations to the library.

Bellinger tested a similar concept in 2021, but instead of piecing together pictures from Christmases past, she took photos throughout the year of Waverly houses’ foliage and made a virtual “Garden Tour of Homes” video. She enjoyed the chance to showcase Waverly’s horticultural highlights as the seasons changed.

But even then, Bellinger knew the Garden Tour would likely be a one-off event.

“We want to keep people still in the mode that there’s going to be a Holiday Tour of Homes, so people won’t forget that there’s something coming,” Bellinger said in late 2021. “We do plan to do it again, and I know people have missed it.”

After two years off, Bohac said the event has taken some time to generate momentum and local buzz, but she’s confident people will still be excited to return to the holiday tradition.

“It feels good to be doing it again,” Bohac said. “It kind of has that small-town feel, like you’re just traipsing around to your neighbors’ houses.”

Bohac said four houses will be on display for the Holiday Tour of Homes’ 2022 edition, and she and the event’s other organizers aren’t drawing the line there. They’re open to adding a couple more houses to the tour if any Waverly homeowners are interested.

The same goes for the night’s craft show, which Bohac said will have vendors selling baked goods, nutritional items, pillows and more. Local ice cream and baked goods food trailer Sweets On The Streets will be present, too.

“One of the most important goals is to have people come and look at the craft fair,” Bohac said. “If the vendors do well, then that lays the groundwork for a good event next year, too.”

Tickets for the tour will be $10, and they can be purchased before the event at the Waverly Community Library or online, where information is available on the library’s Facebook page. Tickets will also be available on the day of the event at the Waverly Community Foundation Building.