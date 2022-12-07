Hilgenkamp looking to keep Mead basketball tradition going

MEAD – Similar to Wahoo, the sport of basketball has been a game loved by many in the town of Mead. Under the guidance of PJ Quinn for over two decades, the Raiders flourished in the sport and even won a Class D-1 State Championship back in 2009.

With Quinn announcing his retirement from coaching this spring, Blaine Hilgenkamp was slated as the new head coach of the Raiders boys basketball team.

Hilgenkamp spent last season as the varsity assistant coach for Quinn and prior to that coached high school basketball in Iowa. He believes he was very fortunate to get the opportunity to be mentored by somebody who has the basketball knowledge that Quinn does.

“He is really well respected and liked around here,” Hilgenkamp said. “I had really high expectations and was thrilled to get to work under him. In that one year, I was blown away by how much I learned. I feel very fortunate to have had that chance.”

In his first year as the head coach for the Raiders, Hilgenkamp won’t be without talent.

The Raiders return Luke Carritt, Branden Koranda and Frankie Hebenstreit who all got significant playing time down the stretch for Mead in their state tournament run a year ago. They will also have back Emmett Couch and Beau LaCroix who were starters for the Raiders before suffering season-ending injuries.

“There will be a lot of those guys back from that team from last year,” Hillgenkamp said. “I had the players fill out questionnaires on what their goal for this team is and they have very high expectations of themselves. You have to love that competitiveness and drive, but you have to be able to control it and use it in the right manner. It will be interesting to see how the more experienced players and new guys mesh.”

In terms of coming together, it didn’t take long for this group to pick up where they left off last season with a 51-34 victory over Johnson County Central in Hilgenkamp’s first game as the head coach on Dec. 2.

Early on, Carritt hit a three to put Mead up 6-3. A three and layup from Emmett Couch extended the Raiders’ edge out to five points.

Heading to the second quarter of action, the Raiders were on the right path up 21-14.

Defense was the name of the game for Mead in the second with only two points given up. Tye Dickes added in a three to make it 33-16 in favor of the Raiders at halftime.

After being outscored 14-12 in the third, Mead responded with another masterclass on the defensive side in the fourth. They held the Thunderbirds to four points as they went on to win by 17 points.

Leading the Raiders with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in his return from injury was Emmett Couch. LaCroix dropped in 14 points and had nine rebounds and Carritt scored eight points, dished out five assists and pulled down four boards.

“From the tip, we had intensity and energy in every facet of the game,” Hilgenkamp said. “But at times we weren’t able to use that to our advantage. Whether it was pressuring the ball too far from the rim at ill-advised times, or taking a quick low percentage shot, we still need to be better situationally to reach our full potential.”

The Raiders took on Cornerstone Christian Academy at home on Dec. 6. They have another home contest against Class C-2 No. 10 Palmyra at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 and then play at Bancroft-Rosalie at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10.