WAVERLY — In one of the highest score games of the Nebraska high school baseball season, the Class B No. 8 Waverly Baseball Team was able to outlast Lincoln Northwest at home 25-14. Combined there were 30 hits picked up by the two teams in five innings of play.

The contest went back and forth between the Vikings and the Falcons through four innings. In the end, it was Waverly who clung to a one run lead at 15-14.

That all changed in the bottom of the fifth when the Vikings struck for 10 runs.

Logan Chloupek and Drew Koch started the half inning off with a pair of singles to center. Pinch runner Zach McElhose would score and make it 16-14 on a double by Eli Russell to right field.

With the bases loaded, Koch was able to score on a passed ball. A double by Owen Carillo drove in Russel and put the Vikings up 18-14.

That edge for Waverly was increased to 20-14 when Hunter Thoms tripled to left field scoring Landon Oelke and Carillo.

Next through the line for the Vikings was Brennan Miller who doubled to left field. His hit drove in Thomas and made it a seven run contest.

After a hit by pitch and walk loaded the bases once again, Koch tripled to center knocking in three runs. An error by the Falcons on the hit allowed him to get home and secure an 11 run victory for Waverly.

Going 2.2 innings as the starter with five earned runs and one strikeout was Nate Leininger. Zach Schawang came on in relief and pitched 0.1 innings with three earned runs given up and Logan Chloupek went two innings with one strikeout and picked up the win on the mound.

Thoms ended the game with four hits and four RBIs and Miller and Koch had two hits and three runs batted in. Jarrett Ballinger, Russel and Leininger had at least one hit and two RBIs and Garrett Rine and Carillo both had at least one hit and one run batted in.

On April 25, Waverly was on the road at Class A Lincoln Pius X. A four run third and fifth inning powered the Thunderbolts past the Vikings 8-5.

In the contest, Waverly put up one run in the third and had two runs in both the fourth and the sixth innings.

Coming up with three hits and two RBIs was Carillo and Thoms, Oelke and Miller both had two hits and one run batted.

Bruin Sampson went 2.2 innings as the starting pitcher with two earned runs given up and one strikeout. In relief, Owen Schieffer pitched 3.1 innings, gave up six earned runs and had three strikeouts.

From the Pius game, the Vikings traveled to Seward on April 27. In a high scoring affair, Waverly came up short by a final of 10-8.

The Vikings trailed for the majority of the game up until the sixth inning.

Down 7-6, Waverly got some good fortune when the Bluejays pitcher committed a balk scoring Miller from third. During the same at-bat, Oelke singled to left field driving in Ballinger and giving the Vikings a one run advantage.

That lead for Waverly didn’t last long with Seward striking for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win the game.

Koch powered the Vikings with two hits and three RBIs. All getting at least one hit and knocking in one run were Carillo, Ballinger, Oelke and Nathan Axmann.

On the mound, Nash Peterson pitched two innings, gave up five earned runs and had two strikeouts as the starter. Kael Lade went 3.1 innings, gave up four earned runs and had one strikeout and Schwang pitched 0.2 innings with one strikeout.

Waverly closed the week out with their third matchup of the year against Class B No. 2 Norris. The Vikings outhit the Titans seven to six but lost the game 7-2.

Playing a big factor in the defeat for Waverly were the six different errors they committed in the contest.

Rine did it all at the plate for the Vikings with two hits and two RBIs. Coming through with five innings as the starting pitcher with five strikeouts was Miller and Leininger came on for the final two innings and set down one batter on strikes.

Waverly played at home against Class B No. 5 Omaha Gross on May 1 and at Omaha Concordia on May 2. On May 4, the Vikings will be traveling to the B-2 District Tournament where they will take on Class B No. 10 Hastings at 5:00 p.m. at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo. The winner of that game moves on to a 5:00 p.m. game on May 5 against Class B No. 3 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran.