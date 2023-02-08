AURORA – Behind a dramatic last-second three from AJ Heffelfinger, the Class B No. 10 Waverly boys basketball team knocked off Class C-1 No. 10 Aurora on the road 30-29 on Feb. 3. It was a huge win for the Vikings as it snapped a four-game losing streak and got Waverly back above .500 on the season.

It was a defensive slugfest out of the gate with the Vikings putting up six points and the Huskies finishing with just two in the first quarter.

Aurora started to find their footing on offense in the second with 10 points. This gave them a 12-10 lead with little time remaining before the half.

Waverly would go back up 13-12 when Preston Harms knocked down a trey. The Vikings ended up taking that one-point edge into the break.

During halftime, the Huskies came up with an excellent game plan that limited Waverly’s offense to just two points. On the offensive end, Aurora put up 11 points and had a double-digit lead at 23-13 heading to the final frame.

Things finally started clicking for the Vikings offensively in the fourth thanks to a pair of threes from Harms. His second one of the quarter cut the Huskies’ advantage to one at 26-25.

Later on, with less than five seconds left and a two-point deficit, AJ Heffelfinger launched a deep three and got nothing but net. With one second left and a behind by one, Aurora tried to make a shot, but it came up short.

From the field, the Vikings shot 31% and 24% from three. Waverly also made 86% of their free throws and pulled down 24 rebounds with four assists and four steals.

Finishing with 15 points, five rebounds and one steal was AJ Heffelfinger. Harms had nine points and two rebounds, Brennan Miller scored four points and Samuel Schernikau ended up with two points.

The Vikings did not get the same result when they took on Bishop Neumann at home a day prior. With several starters not suited up, Waverly fell to the Cavaliers by a final of 60-44.

In the beginning, Neumann came out firing on all cylinders with 17 points as they built a four-point lead. Another 12 points by the Cavaliers increased their edge over the Vikings to 29-21 at halftime.

Offensively, Waverly tried to get something going in the second half with 13 points in the third and then 18 points in the fourth.

Unfortunately, the Vikings had no answer for the Cavaliers’ post play. This resulted in Neumann scoring 13 in the third and 18 in the fourth on their way to defeating the Vikings by 16.

On the glass, the Cavaliers had a staggering advantage as they ended up pulling down 37 boards compared to just 19 for Waverly. The Vikings also shot 31% from the field and 86% at the free throw line.

AJ Heffelfinger had a nice outing with 18 points and Carter Gullion ended up with nine. Putting up eight points was Harms, Schernikau had five and Keaton Rine finished with four.

Waverly played Omaha Gross Catholic at home on Feb. 6. Later in the week they have a road game at Hastings at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 9.