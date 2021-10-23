Hedlund receives the Imhoff Award

WAHOO – Betty Hedlund, of Wahoo, was presented the Imhoff Award on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Hedlund has been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 73 years. She and her husband, Harold, were initiated into Stella Chapter No. 57, Wahoo, on Dec. 28, 1948. In 1960, she served as the Worthy Matron and Harold was the Worthy Patron. She also held various other offices throughout the years.

When Stella Chapter consolidated with Ceresco Chapter No. 198 in 2002, she then became a member of the Ceresco chapter.

The Imhoff Award is awarded by the Nebraska Grand Chapter to the Eastern Star member in good standing with the longest period of membership in each chapter in Nebraska.

Presenting the award to Hedlund at her home was Mary Jo Peterson, Worthy Matron of Ceresco Chapter.