Hebenstreit reaches milestone, Raiders roll to big win

MEAD – The Mead Raider girls basketball team finished the regular season with a record of 12-9 after splitting a pair of games last week on the hardwood.
The week started with a 53-27 setback on the road against conference foe Elmwood-Murdock on Feb. 11.
The game got off to a great start for the Raiders and the game was tied at seven going into the second quarter.
The Knight pressure began getting to the Raiders in the second quarter and things started falling apart for the visitors.
Elmwood-Murdock outscored the Raiders 17-4 in the second quarter and took control of the game.
“Elmwood-Murdock had a good night shooting the basketball which made it very tough for us to battle back into the game. We trailed the final three quarters of the
game, but I was very proud of our ladies for never giving up. They were working very hard all the way to the end of the game,” said Mead Coach Lyle Havelka.
Junior Emily Hebenstreit scored 13 points and added three rebounds and three assists.
Senior Becca Halbmaier led Mead with 13 rebounds.
Juniors Bailey Langemeier and Emily Quinn combined for 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.
The Raiders were able to get back on track on Senior Night when they were able to score a win over Omaha Christian Academy at Mead High School.
Mead trailed 14-12 after one quarter, but rallied for the 51-33 home victory over the Eagles.
The 51 points scored by the Raiders was the most for the team in a game since they scored 57 in a Jan. 14 home win over Boys Town.
“We played very well on
the defensive end, which al-
lowed us to get out and run and get some easy baskets in transition. Coming off a tough loss against Elmwood-Murdock the night before, it was great to see us come out with a lot and energy and focus,” said Havelka.
It was a big night for Hebenstreit who reached a career milestone when she recorded her 1,000 career point in the second half.
She led the Raiders with 25 points. She also added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Quinn also finished in double-figures with 10 points to pair with four steals and three rebounds.
Bailey Langemeier made all six of her free throws while adding 10 points and leading the team with eight rebounds.
The Raiders opened postseason play on Tuesday evening against Cedar Bluffs in Fremont. The game story will appear in next week’s newspaper.