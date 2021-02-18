Hebenstreit reaches milestone, Raiders roll to big win

The Raiders were able to get back on track on Senior Night when they were able to score a win over Omaha Christian Academy at Mead High School.

Mead trailed 14-12 after one quarter, but rallied for the 51-33 home victory over the Eagles.

The 51 points scored by the Raiders was the most for the team in a game since they scored 57 in a Jan. 14 home win over Boys Town.

“We played very well on

the defensive end, which al-

lowed us to get out and run and get some easy baskets in transition. Coming off a tough loss against Elmwood-Murdock the night before, it was great to see us come out with a lot and energy and focus,” said Havelka.

It was a big night for Hebenstreit who reached a career milestone when she recorded her 1,000 career point in the second half.

She led the Raiders with 25 points. She also added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Quinn also finished in double-figures with 10 points to pair with four steals and three rebounds.

Bailey Langemeier made all six of her free throws while adding 10 points and leading the team with eight rebounds.

The Raiders opened postseason play on Tuesday evening against Cedar Bluffs in Fremont. The game story will appear in next week’s newspaper.

