Hebenstreit lifts Raiders to win in home opener

MEAD- The Mead Girls Basketball Team was able to get off to a 1-0 start by knocking off Johnson County Central at home on Dec. 3. A major factor in that happening was the play of Emily Hebenstreit, who had 34 points, five rebounds, and four steals in the victory.
“She is a very solid player and on offense when she gets the ball she is going to the hoop and that’s her goal,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “Tonight she did a very good job of driving and kicking the ball out, which we have been working on in practice. She does a good of moving the ball to places that other people just don’t see.”
In the first quarter, the Raiders were able to jump out to a 7-0 run. Five of those points during this streak were scored by Hebensreit and then the other two points came off a layup by Emily Quinn.
After a slow start, the Thunderbirds fought back into the game. By the end of the first quarter, Mead was only up 14-10.
The second quarter was a back and forth battle between the two squads. In the end, it was JCC who outscored the Raiders 18-12 and took a 28-26 lead into halftime.
To start the third quarter, Hebenstreit was able to drain a corner three that put Mead back up by two. Later on, trailing by two, Emily Oldenberg made a jumper that tied the game up at 37-37.
Heading to the fourth the Raiders led 40-37, thanks to another three by the team’s fearless shooter Hebenstreit.
Despite pulling away and winning by ten in the final frame, it was a tough battle for much of the quarter. A big reason for Mead winning the game was the play of Brianna Lemke, who made three buckets underneath that spaced out the score.
“I told the girls, coming into a game where you have to scratch, fight, and claw your way to a win is a good confidence builder,” Havelka said. “These are the type of games that are fun to win.”
Finishing behind Hebenstreit in the points category was Lemke who had ten points and 11 rebounds. Quinn finished with six points, five rebounds, and four steals while Oldenberg had four points, and Bailey Langemeier scored two.
The Raiders played Cornerstone Christian Academy on Dec. 7 at home and then had an away game at Palmyra on Dec. 10. They have another home game against Class B Omaha Mercy on Dec. 11.