Hebenstreit lifts Raiders to win in home opener

MEAD- The Mead Girls Basketball Team was able to get off to a 1-0 start by knocking off Johnson County Central at home on Dec. 3. A major factor in that happening was the play of Emily Hebenstreit, who had 34 points, five rebounds, and four steals in the victory.

“She is a very solid player and on offense when she gets the ball she is going to the hoop and that’s her goal,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “Tonight she did a very good job of driving and kicking the ball out, which we have been working on in practice. She does a good of moving the ball to places that other people just don’t see.”

In the first quarter, the Raiders were able to jump out to a 7-0 run. Five of those points during this streak were scored by Hebensreit and then the other two points came off a layup by Emily Quinn.

After a slow start, the Thunderbirds fought back into the game. By the end of the first quarter, Mead was only up 14-10.

The second quarter was a back and forth battle between the two squads. In the end, it was JCC who outscored the Raiders 18-12 and took a 28-26 lead into halftime.