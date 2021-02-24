Head-on collision claims one life

CEDAR BLUFFS – A Sunday afternoon two-vehicle head-on collision resulted in a fatality and a serious injury.

At approximately 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and the Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle head-on injury accident approximately one mile east of Cedar Bluffs on Highway 109.

The preliminary accident investigation by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office indicated that a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by a 69-year-old male from Fremont, was westbound on Highway 109 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound John Deere 770 road grader head-on. The road grader was owned by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and driven by a 64-year-old male NDOT employee. Road conditions were snow-covered at the time of the accident.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced deceased at the scene. The female passenger of the pickup was transported to Fremont Methodist Health with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Seatbelts were in use by both occupants in the pickup. Next of kin have been notified but names are not being released at this time.

The Fremont Fire Department also assisted at the scene with advanced life support.