Haylee’s Fight Volleyball Tourney benefits Waverly native’s daughter

WAVERLY – Haylee Werth is someone that is always on the go, according to her mother, Kayla Werth of Lincoln.
Because of her busy-body, outgoing attributes, her grandfather Mike Peterson would always describe her as “the goose on the loose.” So, Haylee was dubbed Goose.
“It stuck and now everyone calls her Goose,” Kayla said.
On June 5, Kayla, her husband Kodi and other family members honored this nickname by calling their volleyball team “Team Goose.” The group was participating in the Haylee’s Fight Volleyball Tournament at the Waverly Community Foundation’s (WCF) sand volleyball courts, a fundraising event to help the Werth family with expenses stemming from Haylee’s diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
Haylee, who was five years old at the time, was diagnosed in October 2020 with ALL after experiencing severe leg and hip pain in the middle of the night. Kayla recalls rubbing her legs and thinking it must have been growing pains causing Haylee’s aching.
After a couple of hours and no help from Tylenol, Kayla called St. Elizabeth’s pediatrician line and decided to take her in at about 7 a.m. No results came from an x-ray, but the blood work was a different story.
“They said the bloodwork was abnormal and they needed us to go up to Children’s Hospital (in Omaha) immediately,” Kayla said. “And that she would have a bone marrow biopsy.”
Kayla and Kodi knew within a couple of hours that it was cancer and within a day that it was ALL.
“I was in complete shock,” Kayla said. “I had no idea. I mean the day before we were out at my in-laws house, we were carving pumpkins and she was running around playing. My first thought was – I asked her doctor, is she going to make it through?”
The family spent two weeks in Omaha where Haylee had surgery to put a port in her chest and began her 30-month chemotherapy journey.
Kayla said the first six to eight months of chemotherapy are very intense, with visits to Omaha from Lincoln at least once a week for chemo and other appointments. Soon, she is scheduled to begin the maintenance period of chemo where they will only need to go once a month.
The eight-team volleyball tournament and silent auction managed to raise about $4,500 for the Werth family, family friend Kelly Rathe said. Rathe said the idea came from a different volleyball tournament held at the WCF sand volleyball courts.
“(We were) just trying to put something together to show our support for friends and hope to get them a little bit of financial support,” Rathe said.
Kayla’s husband Kodi attended Waverly High School and graduated in 2010. Most of Kodi’s family still lives in Waverly today which was why the tournament was held near Jaycee Park.
Haylee, now 6 years old, was able to attend the event, which was one of her first events in public since her diagnosis due to the pandemic. Kayla said Haylee was in awe of the event.
“She was so excited to see (everyone),” she said. “She said at one point, ‘All these people are here to cheer me on to kick cancer.’”
For the Werth family, the $4,500 was more than they expected and the entire event meant a lot.
“We’ve said thank you over and over again to everyone that was involved with that (the tournament),” Kayla said. “It really does mean a lot to us and I hope everyone can sense our gratitude and know how thankful we are.”