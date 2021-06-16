Haylee’s Fight Volleyball Tourney benefits Waverly native’s daughter

Kayla and Kodi knew within a couple of hours that it was cancer and within a day that it was ALL.

“I was in complete shock,” Kayla said. “I had no idea. I mean the day before we were out at my in-laws house, we were carving pumpkins and she was running around playing. My first thought was – I asked her doctor, is she going to make it through?”

The family spent two weeks in Omaha where Haylee had surgery to put a port in her chest and began her 30-month chemotherapy journey.

Kayla said the first six to eight months of chemotherapy are very intense, with visits to Omaha from Lincoln at least once a week for chemo and other appointments. Soon, she is scheduled to begin the maintenance period of chemo where they will only need to go once a month.

The eight-team volleyball tournament and silent auction managed to raise about $4,500 for the Werth family, family friend Kelly Rathe said. Rathe said the idea came from a different volleyball tournament held at the WCF sand volleyball courts.

“(We were) just trying to put something together to show our support for friends and hope to get them a little bit of financial support,” Rathe said.