Harvest Moon Fest offers fall fun

WAHOO – Between Broadway and Linden on Saturday, Sept. 18, Fifth Street is going to be a bustling vendor market with community members of all ages enjoying fall crafts, live music and Wahoo’s newest tradition – Harvest Moon Fest on Fifth.
After the successes of Wahoo Summerfest on Fifth back in May, The Back Room owner Angie Craft and Rivalry owner Katie Harmon thought of hosting another similar event in the fall just a few days before the actual harvest moon graces our skies.
“I want to bring business into Wahoo,” Craft said. “I want to put Wahoo back on the map. I want people to be excited to come to Wahoo.”
The market will begin at 10 a.m. in the county seat along with downtown stores offering special deals and sidewalk sales. Ima Clown will be making balloons for children along with the other free kids activities like pumpkin decorating. There will also be some fun photo opportunities around town.
There will be 74 vendors and food trucks available at the craft market. While vendors and downtown shops will only be open until 5 p.m., the food trucks in attendance will be available to customers until 7 p.m. with some staying late through the live music and beer garden.
After the Husker game at 11:30 a.m., the beer garden offered by The Wheelhouse Pub and Patio and Titles Lounge and Sports Bar will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a performance from cover band Hard Knox out of Lincoln at 7 p.m.
The Back Room event is sponsored by the Downtown Retail Association of Wahoo (DRAW), First Bank of Nebraska, Simon Says Antiques, Commtech Global, Titles Lounge and Sports Bar and The Wheelhouse Pub and Patio.
DRAW is also hosting the DRAW Scarecrow Contest the evening before at 5 p.m. Businesses around town have been invited to decorate their storefront with a scarecrow in preparation for the Harvest Moon Fest on Fifth. Judging for the competition will be on the evening of Friday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.
Merchandise like t-shirts and sweatshirts are also available to purchase from Rivalry in person on Saturday.
Not only does Craft hope these events draw more business to Wahoo, but she hopes the event is something people anticipate each year.
“I really want these festivals – I want them to be something that people look forward to twice a year,” Craft said.
