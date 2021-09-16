Harvest Moon Fest offers fall fun

WAHOO – Between Broadway and Linden on Saturday, Sept. 18, Fifth Street is going to be a bustling vendor market with community members of all ages enjoying fall crafts, live music and Wahoo’s newest tradition – Harvest Moon Fest on Fifth.

After the successes of Wahoo Summerfest on Fifth back in May, The Back Room owner Angie Craft and Rivalry owner Katie Harmon thought of hosting another similar event in the fall just a few days before the actual harvest moon graces our skies.

“I want to bring business into Wahoo,” Craft said. “I want to put Wahoo back on the map. I want people to be excited to come to Wahoo.”

The market will begin at 10 a.m. in the county seat along with downtown stores offering special deals and sidewalk sales. Ima Clown will be making balloons for children along with the other free kids activities like pumpkin decorating. There will also be some fun photo opportunities around town.

There will be 74 vendors and food trucks available at the craft market. While vendors and downtown shops will only be open until 5 p.m., the food trucks in attendance will be available to customers until 7 p.m. with some staying late through the live music and beer garden.