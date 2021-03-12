Hartman selected as strengths coach

LINCOLN – Lauren Hartman of Waverly is one of 50 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students selected as a new strengths coach in the College of Business’ Clifton Strengths Institute. Hartman is a freshman management major at the university.
In Professional Enhancement I: Investing in Strengths (BSAD 111), each strengths coach leads a team of 10 students in weekly meetings, facilitates one-on-one sessions and helps coordinate discussions. Required for all first-year business students, the course demonstrates how to take one’s top strengths from the CliftonStrengths assessment and develop and apply them to achieve academic, personal and professional success.
“Students receive frequent feedback during their first few weeks on campus that informs their identity,” said Tim Hodges, executive director of the Clifton Strengths Institute and assistant professor of practice in management. “Our focus in BSAD 111 is to ensure that our new College of Business students receive positive feedback, with an intense focus on helping the students build their character and reach their potential. The CliftonStrengths assessment and our time in class give students a good foundation, but the most impactful development often happens when they meet one-on-one with our amazing student coaches.”
Strengths coaches accepted into the program enrolled in Strengths Coaching, Theory and Practice (MNGT 451) this spring. The class functions as a training course for new strengths coaches, providing an in-depth knowledge of strengths-based development and enhancing the skills necessary to succeed in positively impacting student development.
“In every class, we create an environment that mimics that of a coaching session: a space that is welcoming, accepting and celebrates the unique potential of people, encouraging them to leverage and grow in their CliftonStrengths to create a meaningful impact on the lives of others,” said Samantha Kennelly, associate director of the Clifton Strengths Institute. “Students put into practice the knowledge and skills they are learning to develop confidence and preparedness as a coach to best support incoming students as they transition to campus and the College of Business.”
The cohort of coaches represents 20 majors and a wide variety of backgrounds on campus. This broad set of experiences culminates in an improved environment to grow and develop.
“Coaches coming from across campus provide a richness and depth to the class experience, which then encourages all students to appreciate and embrace different strengths, experiences and backgrounds,” Kennelly said. “Each coach has their own coaching philosophy and style, and having the opportunity to grow with and learn from students from all over enhances their ability and effectiveness as a coach.”
Strengths coaches play a key role within the college, striving to bring out the best in people and maximize their talents at the university where strengths originated through the work of Don Clifton, who asked the question, “What will happen when we think about what is right with people rather than fixating on what is wrong with them?”
Hodges said: “Great coaches ask great questions. Our student strengths coaches serve our mission by investing in the growth and development of students throughout the College of Business.”
To learn more about strengths coaches and the Clifton Strengths Institute, visit https://business.unl.edu/strengths.
For the full list of new 2021-22 strengths coaches, visit https://go.unl.edu/eh6j.