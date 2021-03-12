Hartman selected as strengths coach

“In every class, we create an environment that mimics that of a coaching session: a space that is welcoming, accepting and celebrates the unique potential of people, encouraging them to leverage and grow in their CliftonStrengths to create a meaningful impact on the lives of others,” said Samantha Kennelly, associate director of the Clifton Strengths Institute. “Students put into practice the knowledge and skills they are learning to develop confidence and preparedness as a coach to best support incoming students as they transition to campus and the College of Business.”

The cohort of coaches represents 20 majors and a wide variety of backgrounds on campus. This broad set of experiences culminates in an improved environment to grow and develop.

“Coaches coming from across campus provide a richness and depth to the class experience, which then encourages all students to appreciate and embrace different strengths, experiences and backgrounds,” Kennelly said. “Each coach has their own coaching philosophy and style, and having the opportunity to grow with and learn from students from all over enhances their ability and effectiveness as a coach.”