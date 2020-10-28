Harry’s Bar hosts first polka party since pandemic started

VALPARAISO – For the first time since COVID-19 closed down restaurants in Nebraska, Harry’s Restaurant invited its customers to a polka party on Sunday evening.

Last time Angie Kriz and the Polkatoons performed at Harry’s was in March right before the shutdown. According to Harry’s Restaurant owner Brad Andelt, when the band previously performed it was “standing room only.”

On Sunday, it was not quite a full house. Andelt said that the event picked up to about 30 people, but it had started slow. The restaurant also had quite a bit of curb side service requested for the food offered.

Roast pork and chicken dinners were served with the option of mashed potatoes and gravy or sauerkraut and dumplings along with the polka band’s performance.

Andelt said that since they have opened up curbside and delivery, it has been a big part of their business. Prior to the pandemic, Harry’s did not deliver, but for the foreseeable future the restaurant will continue delivery, Andelt said.

Andelt said that prior to the event he really had no idea how many would attend the event, but that he was satisfied with how it went.

“It went as good as can be expected with the COVID as much as it is around our area,” Andelt said.