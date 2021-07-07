Hansen siblings produce different art styles

With his mother and sister being artists, Rune said he felt he had a lot to live up to and when he couldn’t necessarily do what other members of his family did, he grew frustrated. But ever since the family spent a year in a camper, he’s loved campers.

“I had to keep on looking and I found campers and I was like that, that’s gonna be my thing,” Rune said.

Their mother Alissa established Stone Cottage Studio after being inspired by the home they purchased in Wahoo which looks like a stone cottage. In the past year or so, Alissa has been focusing on watercolor paintings of buildings throughout Saunders County.

Prior to that, her children said she has been creating for as long as they can remember. For Alissa, knowing her children also love to do what she loves to do is satisfying.

Both of their contrasting styles are on display at Redbone Ridge Trading Company, and Aspen’s work is also featured in Turtle Creek Gallery in Ashland and Moonrise Gallery in Elkhorn. Alissa said these opportunities for her kids have been positive, growth moments.

“I really love seeing them get a head start and learn the ins and outs of art that is creating a business at an early age,” Hansen said. “It just gives them a foundation I feel like to build on.”