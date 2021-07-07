Hansen siblings produce different art styles

WAHOO – The Hansen siblings’ art couldn’t be more different.
Aspen creates hyper realistic art with prismacolor pencils and a white gel pen to add the final touches. The 15-year-old mostly does animals because that’s what people enjoy, but she also draws other subjects and experiments with markers, paint, photography and other mediums.
Rune, 12, wasn’t always into art, but with the encouragement of his mother Stone Cottage Studio artist Alissa Hansen, as well as his sister he eventually found his muse – campers. Prior to moving to Wahoo in April 2019, the Hansen family spent an entire year traveling in a camper.
The experience was so impactful on Rune, that he decided to make campers and other vehicles his creative focal point. Opposite his sister, Rune’s style is looser, thin black lines with layers of watercolors to create a more abstract version of the camper or vehicle.
While their work is at odds, they recognize that everyone has their own style.
“You don’t want to feel like you have to live up to something when you’re just not that,” Aspen said. “Everyone has their own style and that should be special for them.”
Which was something that Rune learned in his journey to find what he liked to draw.
With his mother and sister being artists, Rune said he felt he had a lot to live up to and when he couldn’t necessarily do what other members of his family did, he grew frustrated. But ever since the family spent a year in a camper, he’s loved campers.
“I had to keep on looking and I found campers and I was like that, that’s gonna be my thing,” Rune said.
Their mother Alissa established Stone Cottage Studio after being inspired by the home they purchased in Wahoo which looks like a stone cottage. In the past year or so, Alissa has been focusing on watercolor paintings of buildings throughout Saunders County.
Prior to that, her children said she has been creating for as long as they can remember. For Alissa, knowing her children also love to do what she loves to do is satisfying.
Both of their contrasting styles are on display at Redbone Ridge Trading Company, and Aspen’s work is also featured in Turtle Creek Gallery in Ashland and Moonrise Gallery in Elkhorn. Alissa said these opportunities for her kids have been positive, growth moments.
“I really love seeing them get a head start and learn the ins and outs of art that is creating a business at an early age,” Hansen said. “It just gives them a foundation I feel like to build on.”
Throughout the experience of having art in a variety of different studios, the two have learned quite a bit. For Aspen, she’s learned more about the business as well as how to frame her own work, the importance of pricing her pieces and working with customers and other sellers.
Rune has also learned about these aspects of business as well as accounting for supplies and the costs that go along with purchasing different supplies. The two have also realized that their age plays a part in selling art too.
“When you’re selling things in store, if someone finds out that you’re 15 or 12, they’re more likely to buy it in my opinion,” Aspen said. “It’s definitely a good start to be younger.”
Alissa said that Redbone Ridge Trading Company’s Tracey Stevens has made a huge impact on her kids, especially Rune. Rune helps out at Tracey’s shop which has contributed to what he’s learning about the business.
“There’s just been a great community of people willing to help them,” Alissa said.
Similar to their art, the two also envision different paths for themselves when it comes to creating. Aspen said she is currently saving for college with the intention of studying art in school as well as archaeology.
“I want to get really good, like way better,” Aspen said. “Basically as good as you can get would be nice, so I’m just going to keep practicing. I want to be able to do it for a living.”
For Rune, he has other interests than doing art. He also enjoys acting, piano, writing and sports.
“I won’t probably stop doing art, but probably not try to sell it all the time,” Rune said. “I will just do it maybe in my free time or a little bit here and there but I mostly wanted to do my acting and piano.”
These two talented artists are both open for some commissions at the moment. For Rune, reach out to Alissa via her website http://alissahansen.com/, Instagram @alissahansenart or her Etsy shop https://www.etsy.com/shop/AlissaStudio.
For Aspen, reach out through her Instagram @aspenpollyart.
“They are hard workers who invest their own money into their business,” Alissa said. “It’ll be really neat just to see what they ended up doing.”
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.