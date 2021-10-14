Hanke receives 75-year Membership Award

Hanke enlisted in the service during World War II in 1941 and was discharged in 1946. He once told a story about how and why he joined the American Legion. When he enlisted, he was asked to join the Legion and at the time he told the Legion that he would give it some thought. When he was discharged after World War II he remembered that he had been asked by a Legion member to join and thought that it would be a good idea. He mentioned to all present that they just need to ask veterans to be members. He has been a continuous member ever since.