Hanke receives 75-year Membership Award

WAHOO – Ceresco American Legion Post 244 held a presentation ceremony at Saunders House in Wahoo on Oct. 7 for Post 244 member and Past Commander Kenneth H. Hanke. The presentation was for 75 years as a continuous American Legion member. The presentation was made by Post Commander Lonnie Rech.
Hanke also served many years on the Saunders County Veterans Committee and was instrumental in helping many veterans to apply and receive veterans benefits.
Hanke enlisted in the service during World War II in 1941 and was discharged in 1946. He once told a story about how and why he joined the American Legion. When he enlisted, he was asked to join the Legion and at the time he told the Legion that he would give it some thought. When he was discharged after World War II he remembered that he had been asked by a Legion member to join and thought that it would be a good idea. He mentioned to all present that they just need to ask veterans to be members. He has been a continuous member ever since.
He also celebrated his 97th birthday this past summer.
Friends, Legion Post 244 members, Saunders County Veterans Board members, Saunders County Veteran Service Officers as well as other veterans and several past Legion Post commanders were present to see Hanke receive the award and visit with him.