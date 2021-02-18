Hancock, Warriors shine at Districts

GRAND ISLAND – The Wahoo wrestling team braved the cold and snow last weekend to take part in the Class B-3 District Tournament at Northwest High School on Saturday.

The Warriors finished fourth at the meet with 90 points and qualified six wrestlers for the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships held at the CHI Center in Omaha.

Wahoo was led by a tremendous performance from senior Cooper Hancock.

Hancock was seeded third in the 182-pound bracket at the district meet and had three losses on the season with two of them against wrestlers at the district meet.

Hancock avenged both of those earlier season losses when he scored an 8-5 decision over Deegan Nelson of Beatrice in the semi’s and then he scored a wild 15-14 decision over Mack Owens of Aurora in the 182-pound final.

Hancock will take a record of 23-3 into the state tournament after winning his second district title.

Freshman 113-pounder Isaiah Foster reached the finals at the district meet, but was defeated by Blaine Christo of Ashland-Greenwood. Foster will bring a record of 27-11 to Omaha.