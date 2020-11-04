 Skip to main content
Hancock, Shada, Feilmeier projected winners in Wahoo school board
  • Updated
WAHOO – One incumbent and two challengers are the projected winners in the Wahoo Board of Education election.

As of 2 a.m., Nov. 4, incumbent Michael Hancock had received 2,101 votes compared to 2,650 for challenger Alex Shada and 1,897 for fellow challenger Renee Feilmeier.

Two other candidates also put their names on the ballot for the school board race. Andrew Rehmann received 1,146 votes, while 1,002 votes were cast for Roger Harders.

These results remain unofficial until local election officials certify the results at a later date.

