Halbmaier jumps her way back to Omaha

OSCEOLA – The Mead Raider track and field teams traveled to Osceola to take part in the Class D-2 District Meet on May 12.

The Raider athletes got a great day to compete as cool and calm conditions welcomed the competitors as they took to the track on Wednesday afternoon.

The Raider boys team qualified a pair of athletes for the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships after scoring 18 points at the district meet.

Senior Hunter Pickworth and junior Tyler Pickworth combined to score 10 points in the triple jump.

Hunter Pickworth finished third in the event with a mark of 39-2.5 while Tyler added a fourth-place finish after jumping 38-11. Both athletes qualified for the state meet as additional qualifiers.

Tyler Pickworth added a medal on the track for the Raiders finishing fifth in the 100-meter dash with a season-best time of 11.71.

Sophomore Beau LaCroix just missed out on earning a spot at the state meet in the shot put after finishing with a career-best throw of 40-11.

The girls team scored 34 points at the meet and senior jumper Becca Halbmaier will return to the state meet after qualifying in both the long jump and triple jump events.