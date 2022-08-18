Hackbart takes over as XC coach at Raymond Central

RAYMOND- The sport of cross country can be one of the most physically demanding sports, due to the sheer amount of miles runners have to put in on a weekly basis to be competitive come race day. For first year Raymond Central Head Coach Elijah Hackbart, he isn’t afraid to run with his team in order to motivate them to keep improving.

“How many sports do the coaches actually compete with the students,” Hackbart said. “I know it’s not easy to run three to five miles a day. I don’t necessarily always like it either, but I’m willing to go do it with them to show them that I am in it with you.”

On top of being the new cross country coach at Raymond Central, Hackbart is also a first year teacher. He will be the 6-12 industrial technology teacher at the high school.

“I am a first year teacher, so I am definitely new to everything,” Hackbart said. “I eventually want to coach some other sports as well. I know that cross country is a little bit easier sport to coach. I also ran cross country myself so I am very familiar with the sport and what workouts to do.”

Despite this being his first year, Hackbart has had the opportunity to meet some of his runners this fall. He held a cross country camp in the summer and was a volunteer track coach for Raymond Central last spring.

From what he has seen, Landon Lubischer he stated has an opportunity to be a very good runner this coming fall. Cole Dubas was another runner he said could be good this season.

Both were two of the better runners for the Mustangs as underclassmen last season with times under 20 minutes recorded at least once.

“Landon Lubischer is looking like a strong prospect and could possibly even make state individually,” Hackbart said. “He’s starting out the season very strong. I had a cross country camp and he and Cole Dubas were the only two kids who came out to the camp. That was encouraging to see kids who want to work and run in the summer.”

Going into this season, Hackbart admitted the group he is working with is small with three to four girls going out and five to six on the boy’s side. Despite this, he is excited to work with the kids and see how he can build the program in the future.

“The program is extremely small,” Hackbart said. “We only had seven kids show up today and possibly two more tomorrow. I am looking forward to growing the program.”

Beyond finding success on the course, Hackbart wants to try and help the Mustang cross country team to create individual goals for themselves. He knows that kids join the sport for a variety of different reasons and wants to help them succeed whatever that looks like to them.

“One of the things I did today, was I had them introduce themselves to me and the other coach and try to figure out why they chose cross country,” Hackbart said. “Whether it’s something they want to get better at or that they can stay in shape for another sport. I want to help them with their goal or if they don’t have one, help them make one.”

In the sport of running, there is no bigger obstacle than motivation. As much as running is a physical sport, it’s a mental game as well with yourself.

For Hackbart, he knows tapping into what motivates his athletes will be a key to the team succeeding. This is why he labeled it as one of the biggest obstacles he is trying to overcome to help the team this year.

“Biggest challenge is just starting it because I am a first year teacher as well,” Hackbart said. “I am definitely excited to get thrown right in and learn more about it. I am trying to figure out how it works and how to motivate the kids. Everyone is different and everybody is motivated differently.”

Coming into this year Raymond Central will have lots of new faces and some familiar faces as well. In order to find themselves successful at year’s end in districts and state it’s going to take a winning work ethic.

“Simply put it’s going to take discipline,” Hackbart said. “It’s going to require them to push themselves and endure through the pain. Its constant practice and once you do something over and over you get better.”