Gymnasium project presented to board members

MEAD – Members of the Mead School Board got an in-depth look at the plans for the new gymnasium, weight room and locker room addition at the monthly meeting inside the high school library on Monday night.

Project coordinator Michael Fakler attended the meeting on Monday night and briefed the board on the completed drawings that were emailed to each member for review on Dec. 2.

After the presentation, Superintendent P.J. Quinn talked to Fakler about the timeline for the project which is expected to cost anywhere between $3.5 and $4.5 million dollars.

The first step was to approve the drawings and the board did that unanimously at the meeting on Monday night.

Quinn expects to open the project up for bid in January and hopes that the board can approve a final bid at the February meeting.

The steps need to be followed intently so that the project can begin in March of next year.

If the project can begin in March Fakler is confident that it will be completed by September or October.

The new gym, weight room and locker rooms will be located to the south of the existing gym and will serve as the competition gym for the volleyball and boys and girls basketball teams.

At the end of the meeting, Quinn and current Board President Steph Langemeier presented a plaque to former Board President Richard Kuhr recognizing his 12 years of dedication to the Mead School District as a member of the Board of Education.