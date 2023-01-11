GWAFF to host first chili cook-off fundraiser Jan. 21

WAVERLY — If you’ve got a deep crock-pot and a chili recipe that you think is tops in town, your chance to prove it is coming soon.

On Jan. 21 at the Waverly Community Foundation Building, the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund is hosting its first annual chili cook-off fundraiser, and the proceeds will support the Waverly Aquatic Center project.

The way it will work, said GWAFF president Abbey Pascoe, is that up to 20 chili chefs will enter the contest with their unique recipes, and four “celebrity” judges will taste test each one and pick a winner before guests arrive. Later, guests will vote for a “People’s Choice” winner.

Dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m., and chili-makers will have their offerings set up along the walls of the Community Foundation Building. Dessert will be on the menu as well, with “all kinds” of sweet treats, including cinnamon rolls, Pascoe said.

The event is a first for GWAFF, which also hosted its first disc golf tournament in Wayne Park last August. Pascoe said people have responded to the chili cook-off with excitement.

“People are excited that there’s something new to do in town,” Pascoe said. “Not a ton of stuff goes on in January, so it’s exciting to have something where the whole community can hopefully come out and have a meal on us and socialize together.”

So far, 10 or so people have signed up to enter chili for the contest, but Pascoe said she hopes that number doubles.

“We encourage anybody who has a good chili recipe or just wants to make chili to come,” she said.

Admission to the event is a free-will donation, and the money will support the Waverly Aquatic Center, which is under construction in Wayne Park. Pascoe said GWAFF committed to raising $2 million for the project, and any money raised will lessen the financial burden on the City of Waverly.

Last fall, the Waverly City Council voted to, if necessary, pay for the remainder of the project by continuing to levy the half-cent sales tax increase — that citizens approved in 2020 — for up to 16 years, which is the full life of the tax increase. If any cost remains, the council also voted to use funds from its keno tax fund, which has traditionally been used to pay for parks- and recreation-related projects.

“Construction has started, the project’s moving forward, but we want to help alleviate some of that cost from the city, and we want to be able to raise as many funds as we can without that coming from the city sales tax or keno funds,” Pascoe said.

Aside from the chili to be eaten, entertainment will be provided by high school musician Emma Sue of O’Neill. The four “celebrity” chili judges will be Waverly High School football coach Reed Manstedt, local author and actor Ryan Kelly, Nebraska Community Foundation board member Nicole Sedlacek and The Waverly News reporter Sam Crisler.

Those wishing to sign up for the chili cook-off can do so by searching “GWAFF’s 1st Annual Chili Cook-off” on Facebook, and a sign-up form will be in the event’s description.