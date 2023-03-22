Representatives of the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund present an $820,000 donation to the city to fund the new Waverly Aquatic Center, which broke ground in October and is slated for a July grand opening. GWAFF has spearheaded fundraising for the project since 2019. Pictured (from left to right) are City Administrator Stephanie Fisher, Waverly City Council member David Jespersen, Mayor Bill Gerdes, council member Dave Nielson, council president and GWAFF president Abbey Pascoe, GWAFF members Kris Bohac, Lindsay Erickson, Tracy Hernandez, Randy Colton and Emily Wilcox.