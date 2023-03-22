Representatives of the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund present an $820,000 donation to the city to fund the new Waverly Aquatic Center, which broke ground in October and is slated for a July grand opening. GWAFF has spearheaded fundraising for the project since 2019. Pictured (from left to right) are City Administrator Stephanie Fisher, Waverly City Council member David Jespersen, Mayor Bill Gerdes, council member Dave Nielson, council president and GWAFF president Abbey Pascoe, GWAFF members Kris Bohac, Lindsay Erickson, Tracy Hernandez, Randy Colton and Emily Wilcox.
GWAFF presents $820,000 check to city for aquatic center
- Sam Crisler The Waverly News
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
DISTRICT COURT
YUTAN – During an emergency school board meeting last week, the Yutan Board of Education accepted the resignation of its superintendent and hi…
Friday, March 3
WAHOO – Anticipation is at an all-time for the Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team coming into the 2023 season. After going 10…
WAHOO – Avery Mayberry, a senior at Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo, was one of the scholarship recipients for 2023-24 from the Nebraska P…