GWAFF hosts annual community supporter meeting

WAVERLY – The Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund (GWAFF) closed out its 11th year with its annual community supporter meeting on June 13.
The meeting was held at Waverly’s American Legion Post 9875 and offered free food and beverage during the social hour prior to GWAFF’s Fund Advisory Committee (FAC) meeting.
“The annual meeting is a time for any community members to come in, see what we’re doing, ask questions (and) maybe decide they want to become a community supporter,” Pascoe said.
Last year, the meeting was virtual via Zoom due to the pandemic.
“The meeting went well,” FAC President Abbey Pascoe said. “It was so exciting to actually have a meeting in person and have a meal.”
At the event, the committee re-appointed two FAC members, Bruce Sedivy and Jenny Pfeiffer, to additional three-year terms and added two members, Emily Wilcox and Justin Yates, making the group a 14-member committee, Pascoe said.
Pascoe also presented an annual report updating the committee, community supporters and potential community supporters on what GWAFF has accomplished over the last year.
“Unfortunately, over a year with COVID there hasn’t been a lot,” Pascoe said.
Despite the pandemic, the committee was able to close-out the Vike Life Fund in December 2020 which was established in 2015 with the intention of a new track and turf field at Waverly High School.
GWAFF released around $120,000 to District 145 for the improvements to the stadium.
“It shows people’s dedication and want to help out the youth in our schools, in our community and in our school district,” Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said in December 2020.
Worrell is also a member of FAC and spoke on the dollars released to the district at the annual meeting. Nemaha Sports Construction broke ground on the stadium project on April 12 and will continue working on the field throughout the summer in time for the first home football game in the fall.
Along with the now closed-out Vike Life Fund, Pascoe also reported on other funds such as the Operation Account, Endowment Fund, Waverly Community Library, Waverly Park Improvement Fund and the Aquatic Improvement Fund.
GWAFF presented the finalized renderings of the Waverly Aquatic Center at the meeting. While the renderings are subject to change, Pascoe, who is also a city council member, said the city hopes to start the bidding process once it gets the blessing from the state to utilize the $400,000 grant from Nebraska Game and Parks.
GWAFF has raised about $700,000 in cash for the Aquatic Center plus the $400,000 grant from Nebraska Game and Parks. Pascoe said GWAFF is also continuing to submit grant applications and secure in-kind donations with local businesses to hit their goal of $2 million.
GWAFF is hosting the upcoming Camp Creek 5K on the morning of June 26. Proceeds from the 5K will go toward the Waverly Aquatic Center. Registration starts at 7 a.m. followed by the 5K race at 8 a.m. There will also be a one mile fun run or walk starting at 9 a.m.
The staff of Patina Joe will also attend the event and provide runners, walkers and volunteers with coffee, cookies, cinnamon rolls and lemonade. Pascoe said they will hold a raffle as well with tickets being $1 a piece, $5 for six tickets and $10 for 13 tickets.
“We had so many community businesses step up and volunteer or donate services, donate swag and all sorts of really cool stuff,” Pascoe said.
If interested in becoming a community supporter or one has questions, Pascoe encouraged the community to reach out to any of the FAC members including herself or via the GWAFF Facebook page.
“We need community support to fund these projects,” she said. “Whether that’s an annual monetary donation, monthly, whatever that looks like, or you have the ability to donate your time, we need that support from the community.”