GWAFF hosts annual community supporter meeting

GWAFF has raised about $700,000 in cash for the Aquatic Center plus the $400,000 grant from Nebraska Game and Parks. Pascoe said GWAFF is also continuing to submit grant applications and secure in-kind donations with local businesses to hit their goal of $2 million.

GWAFF is hosting the upcoming Camp Creek 5K on the morning of June 26. Proceeds from the 5K will go toward the Waverly Aquatic Center. Registration starts at 7 a.m. followed by the 5K race at 8 a.m. There will also be a one mile fun run or walk starting at 9 a.m.

The staff of Patina Joe will also attend the event and provide runners, walkers and volunteers with coffee, cookies, cinnamon rolls and lemonade. Pascoe said they will hold a raffle as well with tickets being $1 a piece, $5 for six tickets and $10 for 13 tickets.

“We had so many community businesses step up and volunteer or donate services, donate swag and all sorts of really cool stuff,” Pascoe said.

If interested in becoming a community supporter or one has questions, Pascoe encouraged the community to reach out to any of the FAC members including herself or via the GWAFF Facebook page.

“We need community support to fund these projects,” she said. “Whether that’s an annual monetary donation, monthly, whatever that looks like, or you have the ability to donate your time, we need that support from the community.”