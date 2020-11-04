Group effort is cause for arrest of Yutan fugitive

YUTAN – Last week Saunders County Sheriff’s office arrested 48-year-old Michael White of South Dakota after stealing gas in Valparaiso in a stolen truck, resisting arrest and stealing a candy bar.
Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said they became aware of White when a Saunders County dispatcher put out a call at 9:46 a.m. on Oct. 27 from an employee of Nelson’s Oil in Valparaiso that a driver had left the station without paying for gas. Soon after the call, a deputy recognized the license plate and description of the vehicle and began the pursuit eastbound near Highway 92 and County Road 16.
Stukenholtz said the suspect increased speed and began driving recklessly which caused the deputy to back off. The suspect made it to Yutan, but was stopped on the highway by a train. That caused him to turn into a residential acreage just south of Cubby’s. He jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot.
Prior to running, a deputy confronted White near the acreage to which he began running.
Yutan Police, Wahoo Police, Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Yutan Fire Department and Mead Fire Department assisted with searching for White.
When similar situations occur, Stukenholtz said law enforcement contacts nearby schools and businesses with any type of description of the suspect. At 2:31 p.m., law enforcement received a call from an employee at Dollar General reporting the suspect was at in the store, which was where he was quickly arrested.
White had hidden out in Clear Creek until he appeared at Dollar General, Stukenholtz said. Public reports said White was in need of a snack due to low blood sugar.
White was charged with willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest and possession of stolen property.
As for the future of White in Saunders County, Stukenholtz said that it depends on how South Dakota wants to deal with him. It is the sheriff’s understanding that White had absconded from South Dakota and has quite the rap sheet.
Stukenholtz is appreciative of not only the teamwork from different official entities but also the Nelson Oil and Dollar General employees. He said this is attributed to the support law enforcement receives from the Saunders County community.
“Public support makes for a good, safe community,” Stukenholtz said.
