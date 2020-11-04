Group effort is cause for arrest of Yutan fugitive

YUTAN – Last week Saunders County Sheriff’s office arrested 48-year-old Michael White of South Dakota after stealing gas in Valparaiso in a stolen truck, resisting arrest and stealing a candy bar.

Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said they became aware of White when a Saunders County dispatcher put out a call at 9:46 a.m. on Oct. 27 from an employee of Nelson’s Oil in Valparaiso that a driver had left the station without paying for gas. Soon after the call, a deputy recognized the license plate and description of the vehicle and began the pursuit eastbound near Highway 92 and County Road 16.

Stukenholtz said the suspect increased speed and began driving recklessly which caused the deputy to back off. The suspect made it to Yutan, but was stopped on the highway by a train. That caused him to turn into a residential acreage just south of Cubby’s. He jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

Prior to running, a deputy confronted White near the acreage to which he began running.

Yutan Police, Wahoo Police, Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Yutan Fire Department and Mead Fire Department assisted with searching for White.