 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Griffis set to lead Wildcat golfers
0 comments

Griffis set to lead Wildcat golfers

Cedar Bluffs-Mead Golf

2021 CEDAR BLUFFS-MEAD GOLF TEAM: Team members include (front row, from left) Hunter Griffis, Garrett Pleskac, Jared Adams, Brayden Hermanson, Caleb Baustian, Kellen Giehler, Jacob Ishmaiel, (back row) Alex Hannan, Collin Konecky, Trevor Ellison, Tye Dickes, Tristan Zwiener, Colby Sorensen, Keegan Converse and Luke Carritt.  Not pictured were Camdyn Hittner and Cade Mongan.  (Staff Photo by Jason Unger)

CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs-Mead Wildcat golf team got the season off to a successful start with a dual victory over Wisner-Pilger at Valley View Golf Club in Fremont on April 1.

The Wildcats defeated the Gators in varsity competition by a score of 187-191. Hunter Griffis finished with the best score for Cedar Bluffs at the nine-hole event, posting a 44.

The junior varsity team also scored the win, outdueling the Gators by a score of 214-251.

The Wildcats returned to the course on April 6 to take part in the Osceola Invitational at Ryan Hill Country Club. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.

The team has a number of question marks heading into the season after having last season wiped out due to the pandemic.

Griffis and Alex Hannan return with the most experience in 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics