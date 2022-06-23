Grays take advantage of Rocket miscues in victory at home

WAHOO- In a game where tempers flared in the later innings, the Wahoo freshman Grays were able to knock off Lincoln Northeast 8-1. A big part of the win was the five errors committed by the Rockets and the base stealing of Wahoo.

After four batters faced by Wyatt Malina in the top of the first, the Grays were able to score two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

The run started with Bo Osmera getting on base with an error and then Alex Borchers doubled to left field driving him in. A single from Jake Scanlon moved Drake Carlson into scoring position and then he would score on a lineout from Jake Rezac.

In the second inning Wahoo was held scoreless but then was able to scratch across one run in the third. Borchers started the inning off by reaching base on a hit to left field and then crossed home when Scanlon singled to center.

With one out in the fourth, the Grays Gabe Harris bolted to first on an infield single. He used that speed to get to third and then he scored on a passed ball by the catcher making it 4-0 in favor of Wahoo.

The next batter Isaiah Nagle hit into a groundout to the shortstop that plated the Grays fifth run and then Scanlon tripled to right field increasing Wahoo’s advantage to 6-0.

Malina and Nagle represented the final two runs of the contest for the Grays. They both would score by stealing home in the fifth and the sixth innings.

The game wasn’t able to go its full two hours due to a disgruntled coach for Northeast. As a result, the game was called in the bottom of the sixth with one out and one runner on.

Coming up with three hits and two RBIs in the win for Wahoo was Scanlon. Rezac, Nagle, and Borchers all had one run batted in and at least one hit.

Starting the game on the mound and pitching five innings with one earned run given up and seven strikeouts was Malina. Marxen pitched one inning in relief, gave up no earned runs, and had two strikeouts.

The Grays had a home game against Bellevue East on June 22. They play at 12:30 p.m. at Waverly and 10 a.m. at Ashland on June 23 and 24 and then return to Sam Crawford to take on Platteview at 12:30 p.m. on Jun 26.