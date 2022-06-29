Grays pick up two wins in Ashland/Waverly Tournament

WAVERLY- This past week the Wahoo Sid Dillon Grays finished the Ashland/Waverly Tournament with an impressive 2-1 mark on June 24 through June 26. In the tournament, Wahoo knocked off Ashland 18-9 and Gretna 12-4 and lost to Waverly in the opening round 7-6.

Against Ashland on Saturday, the game was tied at 9-9 heading into the top of the fifth when the Grays exploded for nine runs.

A walk and then a single from Isaiah Nagle gave Wahoo two runners on base with no outs. What was supposed to be a squeeze bunt from Sam Marxen turned into a single on an error and scored Blake Maxson at third.

The next batter Jake Rezac flew out to right field scoring one and then Wyatt Malina singled to second base increasing the Gray’s advantage out to 12-9.

Once things went downhill for the Bluejays, they continued to spiral out of control with an error by the catcher driving in another run. The next batter Jaymes Gaskins singled to left field scoring two runs and pushing Wahoo’s lead up to 15-9.

Driving in the final three runs of the inning and the game for the Grays was Gabe Harris on a triple to center and Drake Carlson on a single to left field.

Coming up with two hits for Wahoo and driving in four runs were Eli Hauswald and Rezac, while Jake Scanlon, and Sledge all had two RBIs and at least one hit. Carlson, Gaskins, Malina, and Nagle all had one run batted in during the contest.

Pitching five innings, giving up six earned runs, with five strikeouts was Nagle.

Another big fifth propelled the Grays in their second win of the tournament on Sunday against Gretna. A seven run inning helped Wahoo pull out an eight run victory.

With the score tied at 2-2 with bases loaded in the fifth, Gaskins came up with a single to center that gave the Grays a two run lead. They tacked on another two runs and made it 6-2 when Sledge hit a grounder that an error was made on allowing both Harris and Gaskins to get home.

Later in the inning with the score 7-2, Nagle and Madden Dwerlkotte used their speed to get home on passed balls and make the score 9-2.

The final three runs for Wahoo in the sixth were driven in by a single from Sledge to right field and a single by Nagle to right field.

Finishing with three RBIs and at least one hit were Sledge and Nagle. Gaskins ended up with two hits and two runs batted in and Marxen had two hits and one RBI.

Pitching six innings, giving up three earned runs, and striking out two batters in the win was Marxen.

The Grays only loss in the tournament was a close one run decision to the Waverly Bethany Vision Clinic freshman. Wahoo had a one run lead heading to the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t hold onto it.

With two outs in the top of the sixth and trailing 5-4, Harris was able to steal home on a wild pitch and then Gaskins came up with a clutch single to left field that knocked in Sledge and gave the Grays their first lead at 6-5.

Waverly answered back by loading the bases with one out in the bottom half of the inning. Back-to-back singles for the Vikings scored two runs and got them the walk off victory.

Gaskins and Maxson both had one run batted in for Wahoo. Alex Borchers pitched four innings, gave up two earned runs, and had three strikeouts as the starter and Marxen went 1.1 innings, gave up two earned runs, and had two strikeouts.

Earlier in the week, the Grays were able to pick up their third win of the week when they knocked off Bellevue East 7-3 on June 22 at home. A strong third inning where they scored four runs was the key for Wahoo in the victory.

With two runners on due to walks, Rezac grounded out to second scoring Maxson and put the Grays up 2-1.

Scanlon played a big part in the inning with a double that pushed Wahoo’s lead out to 3-1 and then came around to score on a passed ball at home. Driving in the final run of the inning was Sledge with a single to center.

Leading the Grays with his bat was Maxson who had one hit and two RBIs, while Rezac and Scanlon both drove in one run.

Pitching four innings as the starter with no earned runs surrendered and six strikeouts was Malina and Rezac went two innings with no earned runs given up and one strikeout.

Wahoo opened up the week at Omaha Northwest on June 29. They played Lincoln High, Omaha Benson, and Omaha North at home from July 1 through July 3. The Lincoln High game starts at 6 p.m., they take on Benson at 3 p.m., and Northwest at 1 p.m.