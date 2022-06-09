Grays knock off Omaha Gross with solid two innings

WAHOO- Five runs in both the second and third inning helped power the Wahoo Sid Dillon Grays to their second win of the season in a 10-7 victory over Omaha Gross at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo on May 31.

The game started with both pitchers putting up zero’s on the board after one inning of play. Gross was able to load the bases, but Wyatt Malina came through with back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning.

Malina was awarded for his hard work on the mound when the Grays got the first four batters of the second on base.

Drake Carlson doubled to center to start the inning and then Blake Maxson was walked. Another double this time by Mac Sledge scored both runners on base and made it a 2-0 contest.

Singles by Jaymes Gaskins and Bo Osmera increased the lead out to 5-0 in favor of Wahoo.

In the third inning, the Grays wasted no time getting the bases loaded with one out. Maxson was able to ground out to the pitcher driving in Sledge from third.

Wahoo continued to rally with two outs, with Osmera singling to the shortstop, Malina doubling to left field, and then Eli Hauswald singled to left increasing the lead for the Grays up to 10-2.

Despite an eight run deficit, Gross was able to make a comeback over the last two innings. They scored four runs in the fourth and had one run in the fifth.

After the Cougars were able to get one run with no outs in the fifth, Sam Marxen was able to retire the next three batters with two strikeouts and then a lineout to centerfield to end the contest.

Osmera led the Grays with two hits, one run scored, and three runs batted in, while Sledge scored two runs, and had two RBIs on two hits. Finishing with at least one hit and one run batted in were Marxen, Malina, Hauswald, and Gaskins.

Picking up the win was Malina on the mound by pitching three innings, giving up three earned runs, and recording four strikeouts. In relief, Marxen pitched two innings, gave up one earned run, and had three strikeouts.

In Wahoo’s second game of the week, errors plagued them in a 5-3 loss to Omaha South on June 3. The Grays ended up outhitting the Packers four to three but had five errors compared to zero for the home team.

Trailing 5-0 in the top of the fifth, the Grays got two baserunners on with walks. Malina was able to drive in both runners with a single to right field making it a three run game.

In the top of the sixth, Borchers was able to lead things off with a double to left field. He would eventually steal third and then scored on a grounder from Peyton Vasa.

Wahoo got one final chance to make up the deficit in the top of the seventh but was retired in order with two strikeouts and a groundout.

Finishing with one hit and three RBIs in the loss was Borchers. Driving in one run during the contest on one hit was Malina.

Pitching 3.1 innings with one earned run given up and four strikeouts was Blake Maxson. Borchers pitched 2.2 innings in relief and had one strikeout.

The Grays played Omaha Concordia at home on June 6. They had a game at Lincoln High on June 7 and then took part in the Mount Michael Tournament on June 10-12.