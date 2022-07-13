Grays earn blowout of Lincoln High at home

WAHOO- The Wahoo Sid Dillon Freshman grays moved into fourth place in the Class C Reserve baseball standings with a convincing victory over Lincoln High 17-1 at Sam Crawford on July 1. That was followed up with a 9-4 defeat to Omaha North on July 3 and a 5-4 loss to Omaha Northwest on July 6 at home.

Wahoo was able to get on the board first against Lincoln High with three runs in the bottom of the first. The inning started with Blake Maxson doubling on an infield hit and then he would score on a passed ball at the plate.

On a hit in front of the plate by Gabe Harris, both Jake Rezac and Eli Hauswald got home making the score 3-0 in favor of the Blues.

After scoring one run on a double to center by Rezac in the second, Wahoo tacked on six runs in the third.

With the bases loaded Madden Dwerlkotte, Sam Marxsen, Jake Scanlon, and Gabe Harris all came up with singles knocking in five runs and increasing the Blues edge out to 10-1. The only other run scored in the inning was walked in by the Links.

The six run third ended up not even being Wahoo’s biggest output of the game. They would close out the contest with seven runs in the fourth.

Jaymes Gaskins reached base on an error to start the inning and then scored on another error by Lincoln High on a hit from Dwerlkotte. The next batter Maxson doubled to left field driving in one and putting the Grays up 12-1.

A pair of singles from Rezac and Scanlon pushed Wahoo’s lead to 13 runs. The final three runs came in on a double from Drake Carlson to left field and a double from Gaskins to center.

Finishing with three hits and three RBIs in the win was Rezac and Harris had two hits and three runs batted in. Coming up with multiple hits and two RBIs were Maxson, Scanlon, and Carlson, while Dwerlkotte, Gaskins, and Marxsen had one run batted in.

Pitching five innings, giving up one earned run, and striking out seven batters was Marxsen.

In a battle with Omaha North, who is just in front of Wahoo in the Nebraska Reserve League Standings, the Grays came up short by five runs. A big reason for the loss was a three spot put up by the Vikings in the third and then four runs in the fourth.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the second, Wahoo was able to score their first run on a double from Dwerlkotte to center. That was followed up by two runs in the bottom of the third on an infield single from Maxson and then a walk by Omaha North made it 7-3 in favor of the Vikings.

A Carlson hit by a pitch and a pair of singles from Rezac and Isaiah Nagle loaded the bases in the fourth. Scanlon pushed the hit streak up to four and drove in the fourth and final run for the Grays.

Scanlon, Maxson, Hauswald, and Dwerlkotte all had one RBI in the loss. Starting the game on the mound and pitching 2.2 innings with three strikeouts was Maxson and Rezac went 3.1 innings, recorded five strikeouts, and gave up no earned runs.

In the one run loss to Northwest to end the week, Wahoo had a valiant comeback with three runs in the sixth but still lost by one.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the second, the Grays were able to scratch across one run. Gabe Harris reached base on a hit to the shortstop with one out and then came home on a hit by Sledge to second base.

Wahoo struggled to score after this, as they were held scoreless up to the sixth. During that time, Northwest added two runs to make it a 5-1 game.

With one out and one on in the sixth, Gaskins came through with a double to right field that scored Hauswald.

Two at-bats later, Gaskins came home on a passed ball by the catcher. A line drive to center from Rezac knocked in the Grays fourth run.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wahoo had an opportunity to tie the game. It didn’t end up happening with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout leaving the winning run on second.

Coming up with one hit and one run batted in was Gaskins. Malina went five innings on the mound and had two earned runs given up and four strikeouts, while Rezac went two innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

The Grays have their final home game of the regular season on July 12. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Sam Crawford Field.