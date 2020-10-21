Graber ready to return to state meet

MALCOLM – The Wahoo Warrior cross country teams traveled to Branched Oak State Recreation Area last week to compete in the Class C-3 District Cross Country Meet.

Junior Josh Graber emerged as a state qualifier for the Warriors after turning in a great performance at the district course near Malcolm.

Graber ended up 15th at the meet after turning in a

season-best time of 17:57 on the 5K track.

Teammate Carson Reynolds just missed out on earning a state berth after crossing the finish line with a time of 18:08, good enough for 18th place.

Other Wahoo varsity finishers included Michael Robinson (30, 19:06), Luke Polacek (37, 19:48.73), Kyler Elliot (38, 19:48.81) and Keegan Brigham (41, 20:14).

The boys team finished fifth at the meet after scoring 98 points.

The girls team finished

eighth at the meet after accumulating 117 team points.

Megan Robinson turned in the top performance for the girls team at the district meet after crossing the finish line in 27th place with a time of 23:45.