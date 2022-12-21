Gould says goodbye, Ceresco board submits letter supporting “Save Our Schools," and more from RC board

RAYMOND — Members of the Raymond Central Board of Education said goodbye to a longtime colleague and leader last Wednesday.

At the board’s regular December meeting, Superintendent Lynn Johnson and Board Vice President Brad Breitkreutz presented outgoing Board President Dr. Harriet Gould with a plaque commemorating Gould’s eight years on the board and 47 years as part of the Raymond Central district. Mary Benes will fill Gould’s seat starting in January.

Johnson gave a brief farewell speech on behalf of the board that applauded Gould’s leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic and her commitment to the district’s students.

“You’ve obviously distinguished yourself, Dr. Gould, as a judicious steward of our organization, and your passion for all kids and learning has never waned,” Johnson said. “You’re a lifelong learner with the heart of a teacher, and you’ve used those traits as a board president to ensure that all of us have continued to be educated and to grow in our roles, whether it be as superintendent or as board members.”

Gould gave a brief history of her time as a teacher and administrator at Raymond Central. She said she started her career in 1975 as a substitute teacher, and she took the full-time P.E. teacher job in 1984. In 1990, she became Raymond Central’s elementary school principal, a title she held until 2008. She expressed gratitude for her time spent in the district.

“I think Raymond Central is a gem sitting on the top of this hill, and I was so fortunate when we moved to Nebraska to be able to put my foot in the door back in 1975 and stay with this district for many, many years.

“But enough about me. It’s been a team effort,” Gould told the board. “And I appreciate the service and working with each and every one of you. So, thank you.”

>> In other Raymond Central Board of Education news, the Ceresco Village Board of Trustees submitted a letter to the Raymond Central board expressing village officials’ support of the grassroots “Save Our Schools” campaign to prevent consolidating the school district’s elementary schools on its central site campus. The consolidation has been proposed as a remedy for the district’s aging facilities and its growing enrollment.

According to the letter, the village board unanimously passed a resolution at its Nov. 15 meeting to support the “Save Our Schools” campaign. The resolution said the removal of Ceresco Elementary would alter “the Village’s identity” and “the zest of civic life,” have a negative impact on businesses, senior citizens and youth and would “(strike) at the heart of the Village.”

The resolution also said that retaining the elementary school would support growth, employment and “economic well-being.” The board wrote, too, that the school would continue to attract businesses and maintain property values.

The Raymond Central Board of Education did not discuss the resolution at their December meeting, but Johnson explained that it was in support of the “Save Our Schools” campaign and that the village board had asked that the letter and resolution be included in the school board’s minutes.

Read the full resolution here.

In related news, questions have been raised at recent board meetings about the water supply at the district’s central campus and whether it would be able to support a new facility. Johnson said Moser Well Drilling of Hickman began test drilling during the week of Dec. 5, and early results indicated that the water supply at the site would be “promising.”

She said the drillers hit a “sweet spot” southeast of the campus but still on school property that could supply between 50 and 75 gallons per minute, depending on the size of well casing used. Responding to a question from board member Cathy Burklund regarding the water’s quality, Johnson said it had not been tested, but that she would seek and report that information.

Johnson said at the board’s November meeting that the school’s concern is not the amount of potable water available, but the water supply needed for fire suppression.