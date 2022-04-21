Good weather leads to success for Yutan on the course

ASHLAND- The Yutan boys golf team was able to pick up a dual win over Ashland-Greenwood at the Ashland Country Club on April 15. Good weather helped the Chieftains see their potential they have as a team as they finished with a score of 171 compared to 184 for the Bluejays.

“Having some good weather helped me see where we’re actually at,” Yutan Head Coach Taylor Teeter said. “With the weather we’ve had and the wind, I haven’t been able to see what we were capable of. I was very impressed with how we played today and they looked very good.”

The top performer of the dual was Jake Richmond with a 36. He shot for par on five holes and then eagled on the first hole.

Taking second place for the Chieftains was Jude Elgert. He was two strokes back of Richmond with a 38 and eagled on the final hole.

Coming through with a score of 48 was Jack Edwards. He shot for par on three of the final four holes.

Both carding a 49 to round out Yutan’s score was Creek Kennedy and Ben Denly.

To finish out the day, Denly had a good finish on hole nine. After shooting over par on holes seven and eight, he ended up shooting a three on the final hole.

“This is Ben’s first year competitively golfing,” Teeter said. “Seeing him have some success is great and I know it helps morale.”

On the junior varsity side, the Chieftains put together a team score of 210.

The low score from Yutan came from Connor North who shot a 48. Coming through with a 53 was Nolan Gayer.

Tannen Honken was the third golfer for the Chieftains and carded a 54. Both shooting a 55 and tying for fourth place on the JV squad were Paul Kirchmann and Bennett Eli.

This week Yutan was at the David City Golf Invitational on April 20.