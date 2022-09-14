Golladay pulls out medal at home invite

WAHOO- Runners from around the area descended upon Lake Wahahoo on Sept. 8 for the annual Wahoo Cross Country Invitational. Competing in the meet from the area were Wahoo, Bishop Neumann, and Raymond Central.

In the girls race, the Warriors got sixth scoring 87 points and the Cavaliers came in eighth with 107 points. On the boys side, Wahoo got ninth with 138 points and Neumann took 13th place with 237 points scored.

The top finisher from the area and only medalist was freshman Erin Golladay of Wahoo who took ninth place overall. She battled Mila Wehrbein of Plattsmouth to the line but finished less than a second behind her in 24:24.55.

Next to finish for the Warriors was the senior Grace Darling. She ended up getting 26th place and posted a time of 28:48.45.

The final three runners for Wahoo were Sam Sutton, Esmeralda Perez, and Megan Robinson. Taking 34th place was Sutton who clocked a 29:50.12, Perez finished in 39th and ran a 30:39.53, and Robinson took 48th place and posted a time of 35:21.48.

Isabelle Zelazny was the first Cavalier to cross the line in the girls race by running a 28:26.99 and getting 23rd place. Coming in back-to-back in 36th and 37th were Sofia Schoeneck and Ava Jochum clocking a 30:12.56 and 30:23.85.

The fourth runner for Neumann was Brin Egr who ran a 31:05.29 and got 40th. Taking 49th place was the freshman Bayleigh Cantrall who got ninth and posted a 36:24.34.

Raymond Central didn’t have enough girls for a team but did have Mady Ayres and Ellie White who competed. Earning 41st place was Ayres who ran a 31:09.26 and Ellie White got 46th and clocked a 34:12.64.

Logan Kleffner of Wahoo was the top performer from the area in the boys race getting 20th. He got to the finish line in a time of 20:14.93.

Battling for 35th and 36th place were Warrior teammates Ethan Havlovik and Keegan Brigham. Running a 21:26.56 was Havlovik and Brigham came through in a time of 21:27.82.

Coming in back-to-back in 48th and 49th place for Wahoo were Madden Dwerlkotte and Ales Adamec. Clocking a 22:38.22 was Dwerlkotte and Ales Adamec posted a 22:39.61.

Rounding out the team score for the Warriors as their sixth runner was Patrik Adamec. He got 60th place overall in a time of 23:47.23.

Henry Stuhr was the top finisher for the Cavaliers in the boys race getting 55th overall. His time for the grueling three mile course was 23:17.83.

Peter Chohon was next through the line for Neumann in 59th running a 23:39.93. This was followed by Ben Lautenschlager in 62nd clocking a 24:05.87, Ryley Mayberry in 65th posting a 24:40.01, and Brayden Hraban in 72nd getting to the line in a time of 26:36.55.

Pacing the Mustangs was Landon Lubischer in 42nd running a 21:45.72. Getting 69th was Ethan Norlen who ran a 25:35.27 and Joey White came in 73rd and clocked a 29:30.41.

Winning the Wahoo Invite team standings was Mount Michael Benedictine with 33 points on the boys side and Blair for the girls with 34 points. A.J. Raszler of Platteview won the boys race in a time of 17:10.94 and clocking a 22:28.30 for the win in the girls race was Lydia Stewart of Platteview.

Wahoo competes at the Columbus Scotus Cross Country Invite at Lutjelusche Farms at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. Both Neumann and Raymond Central are at the Bennington Invite at 4:30 p.m. on the same day.