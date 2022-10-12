Golladay and Adamec medal at Conference Invite

BEATRICE- Erin Golladay and Ales Adamec led the Wahoo Girls and Boys Cross Country teams with medals at the Trailblazer Conference Invite on Oct. 6. Their performances helped the Warriors get fifth in the boys team standings with 69 points and the girls came in sixth with 81 points.

Earning the top finish of any of the Wahoo runners was Golladay in the girls race. She conquered the three-mile course in a time of 21:51.29 to get fifth place.

The second runner for the Warriors was Grace Darling getting 23rd overall. Her time was 24:44.79 which made the senior the final runner to break 25 minutes on the day.

Coming in back-to-back in 26th and 27th place were Esmerelda Perez and Sam Sutton. Perez ended up clocking a 25:22.19 and Sutton finished in 25:40.88.

Rounding out the team score for Wahoo were Megan Robinson and Mackenzie Chadwell. Taking 31st place was Robinson in a time of 26:25.49 and Chadwell posted a 27:49.69.

In the boys race, Ales Adamec grabbed the last medal in 10th place overall. The sophomore finished in a time of 18:18.39.

Five spots back in 15th place was fellow sophomore Logan Kleffner. His time was also under 19 minutes clocking an 18:45.49.

Keegan Brigham and Patrik Adamec rounded out the Warriors team score getting 20th and 24th. The time for Brigham was 19:13.43 and Patrik Adamec finished in 19:24.95.

Taking 30th place for Wahoo by clocking a 19:50.30 was Ethan Havlovic and Madden Dwerlkotte got 36th and ran 20:23.07.

Winning the girls team standings was Plattsmouth with 37 points and Nebraska City was second scoring 38. The Blue Devils also won the boys team race with 30 points and Malcolm came in second with 38 points scored.

Olivia Lawrence and Lydia Stewart of Platteview were the top two finishers in the girls race in times of 20:02.05 and 20:09.36. A.J. Raszler of Platteview won the boys race clocking 16:38.74 and Elijah Dix of Plattsmouth posted a 16:51.25.

Next up for the Warriors is the C-2 District Meet at Sycamore Farms in Waterloo on Oct. 13. The top three teams and 15 runners will qualify for the Class C State Cross Country Meet at the Kearney Country Club.