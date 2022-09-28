Golladay and Adamec earn medals at North Bend

NORTH BEND- The Wahoo and Bishop Neumann cross country teams competed in perfect weather conditions at the North Bend Invite on Sept. 22. Earning the only two medals from the area were Erin Golladay and Ales Adame for the Warriors.

Finishing in third place in the team standings with 72 points was the Wahoo boys and the Cavaliers came in 13th place with 196 points. On the girls side, the Warriors and Neumann came in back-to-back with Wahoo getting seventh with 99 points and the Cavaliers took eighth with 101 points.

"The kids overall performed great at our midseason race," Wahoo Head Coach Bernie Nicola said. "The weather was beautiful and each runner posted a personal best for the season. The boys overall ran five seconds faster than last year, but with a couple new teams in attendance we placed third overall. The girls ran better by over 1:30 compared to last years time and are really speeding up coming in to the second half of the year. Overall the team continues to impress me week by week with their dedication and willingness to give it their all."

The freshman Erin Golladay continues to put together spectacular performances and came in seventh place in a tough competition field in the girls race. She got to the finish line in a time of 21:33.91.

Grace Darling was the next finisher for the Warriors back in 31st place clocking a 24:08.52. Two spots back in 33rd was Esmeralda Perez who posted a 24:29.05.

Battling to the line in a time of 24:48.60 and getting 37th place was Sam Sutton. Taking 47th and clocking a 25:58.14 was Megan Robinson and Mackenzie Chadwell got 51st and ran a 26:18.90.

Ales Adamec led the Wahoo boys team with a personal record time of 18:24.60, which was good enough to get him in the Top 15 in eleventh place.

Two spots out away from medaling in 17th place was Logan Kleffner. He ended up running a time of 18:37.75.

Back in 21st and 23rd were Keegan Brigham and Patrik Adamec. Finishing in a time of 19:02.13 was Brigham and Patrik Adamec clocked 19:16.69.

Ethan Havlovic and Madden Dwerlkotte rounded out the Wahoo runners. Getting 29th was Havlovic running a 19:35.98 and Dwerlkotte came in 38th and posted a 19:56.03.

Neumann also had a great meet without a lot of personal record times. Neumann Head Coach Taylor Schlautman was happy with how both teams performed.

“I was very happy with our performances at North Bend,” Schlautman said. “We finally got a cool day to run and both teams took advantage. Kerstyn and Isabelle both broke 23 minutes and all five girls ran season best times. On the boys side, seven of our eight boys ran season best times. This was our third meet in eight days, so it was very encouraging to perform like that even with tired legs. This should be a big confidence booster going into our championship season.”

Leading the Cavaliers girls team were Kerstyn Chapek and Isabelle Zelazny who nearly medaled. Chapek got 17th place in a time of 22:35.81 and Zelazny got 17th running a 22:38.71.

The final three runners for the Neumann girls were Ava Jochum, Sofia Schoeneck and Bayleigh Cantrall. Earning 36th place and clocking a 24:42.79 was Jochum, Schoeneck took 43rd and ran a 25:25 and Cantrall got 45th and came in a time of 25:44.91.

Ben Lautenschlager was the top finisher for Neumann in the boys race getting 43rd and running a 20:28.73. Two spots back of him was Henry Stuhr who posted a time of 20:30.07 and got 45th overall.

Next through the line were Peter Chohon and Ryley Mayberry. Chohon got 50th and clocked a 20:54.03 and Mayberry took 58th place and ran a 21:19.31.

Finishing as the fifth and sixth runners for the Cavaliers were Steve Quinn and Jackson Johnson. Taking 61st place was Quinn running a 21:30.32 and Johnson got 64th place and ran a 22:07.30.

Wahoo ran at the Nebraska-Kearney Invite on Sept. 26. The Warriors will also run at the Lincoln Lutheran Invite at 4 p.m. and Neumann will be at the Aquinas Invite at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.