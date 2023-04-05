OMAHA – A young Waverly boys golf team continued to find success when they competed at the Gretna Invite at the Tiburon Golf Course in Omaha on March 28. In a strong competition field that featured the 2022 Class B State Champions Norris, the Vikings tied for fourth place.

“Waverly shot a 338 to get fourth place,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Cobelens said. “Norris won with a 304 and two players shot even par, very proud.”

Two different golfers for Waverly ended up finishing inside the top 15. They were Grey Klucas in seventh place and Royce Klucas in 14th. Carding the top score from the area with a 78 was Grey and Royce ended up shooting an 80.

The brother duo was six and eight strokes over par.

Back in 36th place was Josh Wall for the Vikings. He finished the day 17 strokes over par with a score of 89.

Ending up as the fourth golfer for Waverly was Ethan Rosenthal who carded a 90 and took 39th place. Also coming in under 100 was William Foster in 51st place with a 94.

Coming in behind Norris in the team score was the host Gretna with a 315. Taking third place was Elkhorn North posting a 328 and Omaha Concordia tied with the Vikings for fourth.

On the individual side, AJ Combs and Carson Thurber of Norris had a spectacular day. Both players shot a 72 which came out to even par for the course.

Waverly hosted a triangular at Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln with Omaha Skutt Catholic and Beatrice on April 3. Later in the week, the Vikings are at the Norris Invite at Pioneer Golf Course in Lincoln at 9 a.m. on April 6.