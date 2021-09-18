Golfers continue to head in right direction

LINCOLN – The Waverly girls golf team competed in a triangular in Lincoln and in the Plattsmouth Invite last week. The Vikings won the triangular with a score of 176 and ended up getting sixth in Plattsmouth with a 445.
The triangular on Sept. 7 was played at Pioneers Golf Course. Competing in the event alongside the Vikings were Norris and Nebraska City.
Waverly played very well in the nine-hole event and had three girls who had scores under 50. They were Mallory Retzlaff with a 47 and both Mya Dubbs and Sophie Bingham carded 49s.
Two strokes away from breaking 50 was Brianna Hartman with a 51, and three strokes back of her with a 54 was Tia Phaisan.
Finishing behind Waverly in the team race was Nebraska City with 205, while Norris shot a 209. The lowest score of the day at the event was recorded by Norris’s Delaini Harper with a 44.
On Sept. 10, Phaisan was the only Viking girl to earn a medal at the Plattsmouth Invite. She got ninth place by carding a 102.
Nine strokes back of her were the next Waverly golfer Sehren Carlson who shot a 111, followed by Ella Lang with a 115. Sophie Johnson was the fourth golfer for the Vikings with a 117 and rounding out the team score for Waverly was Paige Radenslaben with a 137.
According to Coach Michael Cobelens, this was a different group of girls he took to this invite other than Phaisan. He was very pleased with their composure throughout the day and how they stepped up.
The Vikings only had one golf tournament this past week. It was the Fremont Bergan Invite on Sept. 13. Check out next week’s paper for results from the meet.
Reach The News at news@newswaverly.com.