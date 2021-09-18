Golfers continue to head in right direction

LINCOLN – The Waverly girls golf team competed in a triangular in Lincoln and in the Plattsmouth Invite last week. The Vikings won the triangular with a score of 176 and ended up getting sixth in Plattsmouth with a 445.

The triangular on Sept. 7 was played at Pioneers Golf Course. Competing in the event alongside the Vikings were Norris and Nebraska City.

Waverly played very well in the nine-hole event and had three girls who had scores under 50. They were Mallory Retzlaff with a 47 and both Mya Dubbs and Sophie Bingham carded 49s.

Two strokes away from breaking 50 was Brianna Hartman with a 51, and three strokes back of her with a 54 was Tia Phaisan.

Finishing behind Waverly in the team race was Nebraska City with 205, while Norris shot a 209. The lowest score of the day at the event was recorded by Norris’s Delaini Harper with a 44.

On Sept. 10, Phaisan was the only Viking girl to earn a medal at the Plattsmouth Invite. She got ninth place by carding a 102.