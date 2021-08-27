Golf competes in first triangular of the season

LINCOLN – The Waverly girls golf team teed off their season with a triangular at Crooked Creek Golf Club in Lincoln on Aug. 19.

For their first competition of the season, the team finished in the middle with a score of 217 between Lincoln Christian who came in first with 208 and Elmwood-Murdock who came in last with 277.

The nine-hole event resulted in sophomore golfer Tia Phaisan earning 46 points in the competition, just six points shy of triangular medalist Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove 40 points.

“The season opener I thought went very well,” Head Coach Michael Cobelens said. “We learned that there are a few that need to work on some course management things, like drives and putts, and a few girls surprised me with very competitive scores.”

The team hosted their next meet again at Crooked Creek on Monday afternoon. The Vikings will compete against York, Norris and Tri City. Results from this matchup will be in the next edition of The Waverly News.

Reach The Waverly News staff at news@newswaverly.com.