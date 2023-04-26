MCCOOL JUNCTION – Competing against all Class D schools, the Mead boys track team was able to take second place at the Exeter-Milligan Invite on April 18. They tied with BDS with 93 points and McCool Junction took first with 193 points.

“The boys tying for second as a team was a pleasant surprise,” Mead Head Coach Rod Henkel said. “We often score quite a few points in the field events but are limited on the track. Our track points were pretty high as well today.”

Pacing the Raiders with a gold medal performance in the 300 meter hurdles was Hayden Goebel. He got to the finish line in a time of 45.98.

“He re-aggravated an ankle injury during the jumps and had to drop out of our sprint relay, but he won the 300 hurdles in just his third time running the event,” Henkel said. “We believe he will continue to drop that time.”

Taking second place in the 200 and 400 meter relay was Tyler Else by clocking a 24.22 and a 53.90. The senior also got third place in the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.42.

In both the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays the Mead boys came in second by posting a 47.68 and a 1:50.40. They also earned a fifth place finish by powering to the line in 4:26.87 in the 4x400 meter relay.

Getting second in the long and triple jump was Branden Koranda. He jumped 20-04.25 in the long jump and went 40-11 in the triple jump.

Hayden Boebel also placed in both the long and triple jumps. His mark of 37-08.50 earned him third in the triple jump and an 18-03 in the long jump gave him fourth place.

Beau LaCroix continues to place for the Raiders in the throwing events. He was second in the shot put with a throw of 46-06.50 and sixth in the discus with a toss of 119-09.

Finishing with two medals in the distance events was Justin Felty. The sophomore came in third place by running a 5:24.04 in the mile and took fifth in the 800 meter run by posting a 2:26.63.

On the girls side, Mead came in fifth place with 63 points. They were led by the 4x200 meter relay team which came in first in a time of 2:04.44.

“At the halfway point of our competitive season, we’re making strides in many areas,” Henkel said. “We have still experienced some ups and downs, but the ups are definitely encouraging and we will work on the downs.”

Another strong point for the Raider girls was the throwing events, where they racked up several medals.

It started in the shot put where Sophia Brennan came in third with a mark of 31-03. Earning fifth was Lilly Flynn with a throw of 30-01 and Addison O’Brien got sixth by going 29-11.

Earning a fourth place finish in the discus was Flynn with a toss of 90-08. Right behind her in fifth place was Brennan, who ended up with a throw of 89-06.

Taylar Shull, Kailey Strait and Michelle Huckeby placed in the long jump were. Taking third was Shull with a jump of 13-09.75, Strait earned fourth by going 13-08 and Huckeby took sixth place with a mark of 13-04.75.

In the triple jump, Strait placed fourth by going 29-01. Ending up in fifth place overall was Shull with a jump of 28-04.50.

On the track, Huckeby picked up two more medals in the 200 and 400 meter dashes. She got third in both races in a time of 28.31 and 1:05.96.

Coming through with two top six finishes in the middle and distance events was Eva Georgoulopoulos. The junior came in third in the 1,600 meter run by clocking a 6:19.21 and got fifth in the 800 meter run by posting a 2:51.32.

Rounding out the scoring for the Raiders was the 4x100 meter relay squad. They took sixth place in a time of 1:01.25.

This week, Mead took part in the Fort Calhoun Invite on April 25. Results will be published in next week’s newspaper.