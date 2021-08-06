Glow Getter Salon brings 24/7 tanning to Wahoo 

WAHOO – “Glow Getter” just kept standing out, Wahoo’s Benita Steffes said.

Steffes said she was searching for something to name the tanning salon she had dreamed of owning in Wahoo for some time. Glow Getter Salon, or GG Salon, not only is a clever name but a tie to her mother Mavis Nielsen of Minnesota.

When Steffes and her siblings had their own children and they had their children, Nielsen became a great-grandmother and was dubbed “GG,” Steffes said. When Steffes realized the connection, she knew it was the one.

“After that, it was like, that’s it. It’s going to be Glow Getters,” Steffes said.

On June 1, Steffes opened her business, which offers tanning services to the Wahoo area. On July 27, Steffes held her grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

Steffes’ goal is to provide a service like tanning that allows Wahoo residents to stay in Wahoo rather than commuting to surrounding cities. The salon provides three tanning beds and one spray bed.