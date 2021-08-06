Glow Getter Salon brings 24/7 tanning to Wahoo 

WAHOO – “Glow Getter” just kept standing out, Wahoo’s Benita Steffes said.
Steffes said she was searching for something to name the tanning salon she had dreamed of owning in Wahoo for some time. Glow Getter Salon, or GG Salon, not only is a clever name but a tie to her mother Mavis Nielsen of Minnesota.
When Steffes and her siblings had their own children and they had their children, Nielsen became a great-grandmother and was dubbed “GG,” Steffes said. When Steffes realized the connection, she knew it was the one.
“After that, it was like, that’s it. It’s going to be Glow Getters,” Steffes said.
On June 1, Steffes opened her business, which offers tanning services to the Wahoo area. On July 27, Steffes held her grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.
Steffes’ goal is to provide a service like tanning that allows Wahoo residents to stay in Wahoo rather than commuting to surrounding cities. The salon provides three tanning beds and one spray bed.
All beds do not require assistance from Steffes or any attendants she plans to hire in the future, which is why the salon is going to be accessible 24/7 for customers. Because of the technology used at the salon, it’s easy for customers to come in when they are free without trouble.
Steffes said the spray tan can be intimidating because in certain situations it requires an attendant, but with the spray tan machine she has at Glow Getter customers can be totally self-sufficient.
“It’s a less intimidating spray tan experience,” Steffes said.
Steffes provides several packages including a $40 monthly unlimited tanning deal, 10 tanning sessions for $40 and two months of unlimited tanning for $70. Spray tans are also $27 each and for five spray tans it’s $110.
For questions about the salon, check out the Glow Getters Tanning Salon Facebook page or reach Steffes at 402-277-7337.
Much like the name of the salon, Steffes said she kept coming back to the idea of owning a salon in Wahoo after her retirement in January of this year. Steffes worked for the Department of Health and Human Services as a child protective services supervisor first in Scottsbluff and then in Fremont when she and her husband moved to Wahoo in 1997.
After 34 years, Steffes is doing something entirely different.
“(I can) set my own hours, be my own boss,” Steffes said. “That’s what I told my husband when I retire, I want to do something that’s mine.”
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.