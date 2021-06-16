Glitch delays acquisition of Camel Hall

WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council will have to wait a little longer to proceed with plans for a building on the former John F. Kennedy College campus.

At the city council meeting on June 8, City Attorney Jovan Lausterer told the council during informal discussion that a minor error was made in the original legal notice published in the Wahoo Newspaper. As a result, the notice must be published again, pushing back the date the city will take over ownership.

“It will delay the action the city can take,” Lausterer said.

In March 2020 the Wahoo City Council authorized spending $5,000 to acquire tax liens on Camel Hall on the former college campus.

Lausterer said the council originally discussed proceeding to foreclosure after acquiring the liens, but a decision was made later to ask for a judgment of quiet title instead because foreclosure requires a sale to a third party. However, when the legal notice was published, the change was not reflected.