Girl Scouts nominate Wahoo Fire, SunMart for Benefactor Award

WAHOO – Due to COVID-19 concerns, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska cancelled all Volunteer Award Ceremonies scheduled in the spring and summer of 2020.

This year Julie Warford, of Wahoo, leader of Girl Scout Troop 50521, nominated the Wahoo Fire Department and SunMart for the Community Benefactor Award.

The Community Benefactor Award recognizes organizations or individuals who are not Girl Scout members and provide outstanding assistance and support to Girl Scout programming. Both organizations have been extremely generous to not only Troop 50521, but of all Girl Scouts in Wahoo, by providing space for troop meetings and cookie booths, respectively.