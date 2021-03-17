GICC pulls away, downs Chieftains 55-34

Yutan trailed 22-19 with just seconds remaining in the first half when a scramble ensued after a missed shot attempt by the Crusaders. GICC was able to score on a putback at the buzzer, leading to a five-point halftime advantage.

The undersized Chieftains continued to battle in the second half, but the Crusaders behind a concerted effort to get to the basket began pulling away.

GICC made 13-of-17 from the floor in the second half with 10 of the field goals coming on layups or a dunk.

“I think their size kind of wore on us. Especially in the second half,” added Gardner.

Baskets were much tougher to come by on the other end of the floor.

After shooting 32 percent in the first half, the Chieftains were able to convert on just 5-of-28 in the second half, including 2-of-16 in the fourth quarter.

Yutan senior Brady Timm tried, but could not will the Chieftains to their first state championship in nearly a century.

He scored a game-high 21 points, but needed 24 shot attempts as he was hounded by two and three defenders all night.

“They made it tough on Brady all night. They hedged really hard sending at least two guys at him all night,” said Gardner.