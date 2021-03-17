GICC pulls away, downs Chieftains 55-34

LINCOLN – Top-ranked Grand Island Central Catholic entered the season as the team in to beat in Class C-2.
Despite losing to BRLD in the C-2 finals in 2020, the Crusaders returned their entire starting line-up this season.
Prior to losing to the Wolverines in last season’s state title game, the Crusaders were able to survive a three overtime thriller against the Yutan Chieftains in a semifinal contest played at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
A year later, the two teams, the top two seeds, met up in the Class C-2 state championship late Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The game between the two top teams in C-2 was competitive for 16 minutes. Yutan trailed just 24-19 at the half, but scoring droughts in the second half ultimately led to their demise in a 55-34 setback.
“That is a really good team. They are really tough defensively, had a good game plan and we just had a hard time getting anything going offensively in the second half,” said first-year Head Coach Jesse Gardner.
Yutan got two huge 3-pointers from junior Carter Tichota in the first quarter and trailed just 14-12 after eight minutes.
The Chieftains stayed in the game in the second quarter by playing sound man-to-man half-court defense.
Yutan trailed 22-19 with just seconds remaining in the first half when a scramble ensued after a missed shot attempt by the Crusaders. GICC was able to score on a putback at the buzzer, leading to a five-point halftime advantage.
The undersized Chieftains continued to battle in the second half, but the Crusaders behind a concerted effort to get to the basket began pulling away.
GICC made 13-of-17 from the floor in the second half with 10 of the field goals coming on layups or a dunk.
“I think their size kind of wore on us. Especially in the second half,” added Gardner.
Baskets were much tougher to come by on the other end of the floor.
After shooting 32 percent in the first half, the Chieftains were able to convert on just 5-of-28 in the second half, including 2-of-16 in the fourth quarter.
Yutan senior Brady Timm tried, but could not will the Chieftains to their first state championship in nearly a century.
He scored a game-high 21 points, but needed 24 shot attempts as he was hounded by two and three defenders all night.
“They made it tough on Brady all night. They hedged really hard sending at least two guys at him all night,” said Gardner.
Tichota and junior Gavin Kube combined for 12 points and 14 rebounds against the Crusaders.
The Chieftains finish the season with a record of 24-3.
It was the fourth runner-up finish in school history for the Chieftains, who were left still looking for their first state championship since 1924.
It’s the second state title in school history for GICC who also won a championship in 2000 when they were able to down Pierce 53-35.