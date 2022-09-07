Georgoulopoulos leads area runners at Johnson County Invite

TECUMSEH- Both the Bishop Neumann and the Yutan cross country teams made the trip down to the Johnson County Central Invite in Tecumseh on Sept. 2. The Cavaliers got fourth in the girls team rankings with 60 points and the Chieftains got fifth with 65 points. On the boys side, it was Yutan who took seventh with 97 points and Neumann came in 11th place with 205 points.

Coming through with the best finish from the area at the meet was Eva Georgoulopoulos for the Chieftains in sixth place. She crossed the finish line in just under 23 minutes in a time of 22:56.

Getting 12th place was Kerstyn Chapek for the Cavaliers running a 24:09.40, while Isabelle Zelazny of Neumann got 15th and ran a 25:22.70.

Just outside the top 15 in 16th place for Yutan was Alexis Pehrson. She got to the finish line in a time of 25:56.60.

Back in 29th and 30th place were Sofia Schoeneck and Ava Jochum for the Cavaliers. Running a 28:28.70 was Schoeneck and Jochum clocked a 28:58.40.

In 33rd through 35th place, there was a string of three runners for the Chieftains in Aubrie Pehrson running a 30:07.90, Madi Ledden clocking a 30:14.70, and Olivia Chapman posting a 30:15.90. Hot on their trail was Brin Egr of Neumann getting 37th in a time of 30:41.90.

Bayleigh Cantrall for the Cavaliers and Anna Rupp of Yutan were the final two finishers for the area in the girls race. Cantrall took 40th running a 32:12 and Rupp got 42nd posting a 32:51.

Nolan Timm for the Chieftains was the only top 15 finisher from the area in the boy’s race. He took 13th place overall running a 19:36.50.

Taking 26th and 27th place for Yutan was Sam Popken and Justin Felty. Popken posted a time of 20:51.40 and Felty ran a 20:52.70.

Four spots back of Felty in 31st place was Bryce Kolc for the Chieftains. He came through the finish line in a time of 21:20. 90.

Getting 46th and 47th place were Ethan Eggen for Yutan and Steve Quinn for Neumann. Eggen ended up running a 22:17.70 and Quinn finished in 22:18.30.

Peter Chohon, Henry Stuhr, and Ryley Mayberry for the Cavaliers finished in a line from 53rd to 55th place. The time for Chohon was 22:34.90, Stuhr ran a 22:40.50, and Mayberry finished in a time of 22:41.20.

Rounding out the area finishers in the boys race were Ben Lautenschlager and Jackson Johnson for the Cavaliers and Grayson Cogdill for the Chieftains. Getting 57th place was Lautenschlager in a time of 23:02, Johnson took 61st clocking a 23:34.70, and Cogdill got 64th running a 23:53.70.

Winning the meet on both the boys and girls sides was Palmyra. Individually, A.J. Raszler and Olivia Lawrence of Platteview crossed the line first.

This week Neumann will be at the Wahoo Invite at Lake Wanahoo at 4 p.m. on Sept. 8. On the same day, Yutan will be heading to the Fremont Bergan Invite at Camp Calvin Crest at 4 p.m.