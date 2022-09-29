Georgolopoulos leads Yutan at Fort Calhoun

FORT CALHOUN- The Yutan cross country was back in action for the first time in over a week at the Fort Calhoun Invite on Sept. 22. With beautiful weather, the Chieftains had personal best times from all their varsity runners.

“We knew that the competition at Fort Calhoun was going to be tough,” Yutan Head Coach Natalie Zabrocki said. “There are a lot of stellar runners that we will see in our district meet coming up, so it was nice to see where we fit into the mix on both the boys and girls sides. Overall, I am so proud of how our runners competed yesterday. All of our high school runners ran personal best times, some by multiple minutes.”

Adding another medal to a long list this season was Eva Georgolopoulos. The junior took 12th place in the girls race with a time of 21:36.20. This was a personal best for her by almost 80 seconds.

Next through the line for Yutan was Alexis Pehrson in 25th place. She ended up clocking a 23:28.20.

Getting 31st place was the freshmen Olivia Chapman in a time of 25:11.40. Maddi Ledden took 33rd and posted a 26:27.70 and Aubrie Pehrson came in 35th and ran a 28:21.60.

Finishing in 39th place for the Chieftains was Anna Rupp clocking a 29:55.10.

On the boys side, Nolan Timm broke 19 minutes for the first time this season. He came in 22nd place in a time of 18:30.70.

Coming in within a second of each other back in 33rd and 34th were Sam Popken and Justin Felty. Popken ran a 19:28.70 and Felty crossed the line in 19:29.20.

Bryce Kolc was two spots back of Felty in 36th place running 19:40.10. Taking 40th place was Ethan Eggen clocking a 20:18 and Grayson Cogdill ended up running a 22:21.20 in 46th.

This week Yutan was at the Nebraska-Kearney Invite on Sept. 26.