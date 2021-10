WAHOO – The Saunders County Genealogical Seekers will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Saunders County Museum inWahoo.

The business meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m., followed by a program at 2 p.m. presented by Museum Curator Erin Hauser on the “North Platte Canteen During World War II.”

The November program will be on “Weird and Forgotten Christmas Traditions.” It will be given by Jan Schliefert.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting and the programs.