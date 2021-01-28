Garland man on trial for tractor theft

WAHOO – A Garland man is on trial for charges that he illegally obtained a $67,000 tractor from a local implement dealer.

A warrant for the arrest of Aaron M. Jensen, 27, of Garland, was issued last June for theft by unlawful taking over $5,000. Jensen is alleged to have stolen a John Deere Model 8400 tractor between March 13, 2020 and March 17, 2020 from Platte Valley Equipment in Wahoo.

Court documents report that the tractor was found on a farm in Seward County by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office during an investigation into a different tractor stolen from a Seward dealership.

When the investigator questioned Jensen about the tractor allegedly stolen from Wahoo, the suspect said he had been bequeathed several pieces of farm equipment, including the tractor in question, in a will that was drawn up for the estate of a man named Arnold Byron.

The investigator said Jensen had trouble providing documents that corroborated his story. During the follow up investigation, the investigator learned that there is no person, living or dead, in the state with the name Arnold Byron, and that the law office that allegedly drew up the will was fake.

Jensen made his first appearance in Saunders County Court on June 29. Judge Andrew Lange set a $25,000 personal recognizance bond for Jensen at that time. After several continuances, the case was bound over to Saunders County District Court on Dec. 2. Sanford Pollack is representing Jensen. A pretrial hearing is set for March 22 and a jury trial is scheduled for May 10.